Former Hoosier Maurice Creek stuck in Ukraine

Former Indiana guard Maurice Creek, who had been playing in the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague, remains in Ukraine as the country tries to fight off a Russian military invasion.

Creek told the Herald-Times in Bloomington he spent part of Friday in a bomb shelter.

With war pending, the United States government urged all of its citizens to leave Ukraine in recent weeks, but Creek's league did not suspend its season until barely a week ago and he played a game as recently as Feb. 17.

Creek, who played for the Hoosiers for three seasons between 2009 and 2013, was on a team in Mykolaiv, near the country's southern coast.

"I'm terrified, I'm terrified," Creek told Washington, D.C. TV station WJLA. "I'm not just saying that because I'm in it, I'm saying it because it's real. I think about what I've been through since I've been here: power cutting out every couple of days. Just imagine now I don't no power and I'm stuck in this situation and I don't have no weapon to carry to get myself prepared for anything that may happen. I'm just stuck here.

"It's a terrible time, so I can use all the comfort and need all the love and support I can get."

Creek said once war became imminent, he instructed his agent to find him another team for which he could play. The agent did so and Creek was supposed to leave to play in Qatar, but his Ukrainian team did not want to let him depart and withheld what Creek called a "letter of clearance" without which he could not play for his new team. He said he now regrets not getting out when he had the chance, letter or no letter.

"When I was in the bomb shelter, they said they heard shellings," he told WJLA. "When I was going back to my apartment (from the shelter), we had to turn the car right back around to go to my coach's house because they heard shellings. Being in this situation, it sucks, especially for my family (in the United States). None of my family has slept because they're worried sick about me."

It is unclear when Creek, 31, might be able to leave the country.

Creek played 54 games in his time with the Hoosiers, but suffered three season-ending injuries along the way, derailing a promising career. He averaged 16.4 points on 52.7% shooting as a freshman in 2009-10, but the first of two knee injuries ended his season in late December.

The Oxon Hill, Maryland, native transferred to George Washington for his final season of eligibility and he scored 14.1 points per contest for a team that reached the NCAA Tournament.

His professional career has taken him to the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Israel and Ukraine.

