Halftime: Indiana 32, Rutgers 25

BLOOMINGTON – In the biggest game of the year to date, Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like he wants an NCAA Tournament bid badly.

The All-American forward was locked in from the opening tip in a crucial bubble matchup against Rutgers and scored 11 of Indiana's first 16 points on 5-for-5 shooting. At halftime, he has 15 points on 6 for 8 from the field and seven rebounds and has kept the Hoosiers in the lead despite a paucity of shooting. Indiana is in front of the Scarlet Knights 32-25 with 20 minutes to play.

Rutgers shot-blocker Cliff Omoruyi stands 6-foot-11 and possesses outstanding athleticism, but he was unable to slow down Jackson-Davis one-on-one in the post. The Hoosiers made a concerted effort to get the ball inside in the early going and the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball carried the load, going strong to the rim to help stake Indiana to a 14-6 lead. After Rutgers made back-to-back 3-pointers (one of them a 28-foot prayer from Ron Harper Jr. as the shot clock expired), Jackson-Davis stopped the bleeding with a steal near the top of the key and a dunk on the other end, as if he were a guard picking an opponent's pocket.

In years past, Rutgers has out-toughed Indiana, getting to more loose balls and just generally bullying the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson (seven points on 2-for-3 shooting in the first half) seemed intent on ensuring the same does not happen tonight. Thompson went right at Harper in the opening minutes, shoved him out of the way and laid the ball, an early sign the Hoosiers were comfortable playing in a slugfest.

Comfortable as they might have been, they missed opportunities to extend their lead further because of (surprise, surprise) a lack of outside shooting. After the Hoosiers went 10 for 21 from beyond the arc against Minnesota on Sunday, their old shooting woes returned in the first half today. The play of Jackson-Davis and Thompson in the post helped Indiana shooters get some very good looks, but the Hoosiers went just 2 for 11 from 3-point range. Miller Kopp was 1 for 5, Parker Stewart was 0 for 2 and Rob Phinisee was 0 for 2. Assembly Hall's student section (and most of the rest of the stadium) is packed tonight and is primed to explode when any of those outside shots falls, but it has had precious little opportunity to do so. The Hoosiers are not running particularly bad offense, but, as has happened so many times in recent years, they're not getting results from it. They were scoreless for more than three minutes in the later stages of the half, missing four straight shots along the way as Jackson-Davis and Thompson took a breather.

Indiana's defense has been relatively good, though Rutgers is shooting 48% from the field. The Hoosiers' problem on that end of the floor has been finishing possessions. There have been numerous times the Hoosiers have defended well for more than 20 seconds, only for Rutgers to hit a tough shot with the shot clock winding down (Harper's long 3 only the most disheartening example). A couple of times, the Hoosiers have forced a miss, but Rutgers has grabbed an offensive rebound and scored.

At halftime, Jackson-Davis's sublime performance is the defining feature of the game. Rutgers has had no answer for him inside and he has sensed that, attacking almost every time he gets the ball. If the Scarlet Knights start to send a second defender at him in the second half, he will begin to kick to open shooters. If the Hoosiers can make enough of those open 3-pointers, they will probably win this game. If not, well ... they know what that feels like. This time, Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes are on the line.

