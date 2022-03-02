Indiana falls to Rutgers, 66-63, huge blow to tournament hopes

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana's NCAA Tournament dreams took a huge hit at Assembly Hall tonight as the Hoosiers fell to Rutgers 66-63 after Ron Harper Jr. drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing with 2.1 seconds left over the desperate contest of Race Thompson. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 19 points and nine rebounds.

IU falls to 18-11 and and 9-10 in Big Ten play. It likely needs to beat Purdue on Saturday to avoid needing a deep Big Ten Tournament run for a March Madness bid.

3 Takeaways

The superstar played like one ... for a half: Trayce Jackson-Davis came back for a third season at Indiana to improve as a player, of course, but he has repeatedly said he had another goal: Change the culture at Indiana, get it closer to where the Hoosiers have been in the past. Certain games can swing a culture one way or another depending on the outcome and tonight was one of those. With an NCAA Tournament quite possibly on the line, Jackson-Davis played like he was trying to fulfill his biggest goal in the first half. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, likely playing his last game in Bloomington, blitzed Rutgers early, hitting his first five shots and scoring 11 points before the midway point of the first half. Despite the presence of 6-foot-11 shot-blocker Cliff Omoruyi on their back line, the Scarlet Knights had no answer for the All-American forward, who was comfortable being the main attraction on offense for the Hoosiers. When he got the ball in the post, immediately looked to score and kept Rutgers' defense on its heels as a result. In the second half, however, the Scarlet Knights made it a point to take Jackson-Davis out of the game and he only went 1 for 3 from the field. Worse, he did not have a rebound in the half until 1:07 remained in the game and turned the ball over twice after getting it in the post. After such a dominant performance in the first half, Jackson-Davis's rhythm was broken and he never got it back. Part of the problem was Rutgers' defensive adjustments.

Trayce Jackson-Davis came back for a third season at Indiana to improve as a player, of course, but he has repeatedly said he had another goal: Change the culture at Indiana, get it closer to where the Hoosiers have been in the past. Certain games can swing a culture one way or another depending on the outcome and tonight was one of those. With an NCAA Tournament quite possibly on the line, Jackson-Davis played like he was trying to fulfill his biggest goal in the first half. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, likely playing his last game in Bloomington, blitzed Rutgers early, hitting his first five shots and scoring 11 points before the midway point of the first half. Despite the presence of 6-foot-11 shot-blocker Cliff Omoruyi on their back line, the Scarlet Knights had no answer for the All-American forward, who was comfortable being the main attraction on offense for the Hoosiers. When he got the ball in the post, immediately looked to score and kept Rutgers' defense on its heels as a result. In the second half, however, the Scarlet Knights made it a point to take Jackson-Davis out of the game and he only went 1 for 3 from the field. Worse, he did not have a rebound in the half until 1:07 remained in the game and turned the ball over twice after getting it in the post. After such a dominant performance in the first half, Jackson-Davis's rhythm was broken and he never got it back. Part of the problem was Rutgers' defensive adjustments. Couldn't figure out the zone: Indiana led 32-25 at halftime, but in the second half the Scarlet Knights came out playing a zone defense that made post entry passes extremely difficult for the Hoosiers. Indiana struggled to get the ball to Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson inside and those two had the ball stolen from them once apiece when they finally did get it with their back to basket. Parker Stewart made one 3-pointer because the Rutgers zone refused to defend him on the perimeter, but the Scarlet Knights immediately ripped off a 10-0 run to take the lead for the first time since the game's opening minutes. Coming out of halftime, the Scarlet Knights were the aggressors physically and played with far more confidence, knocking Indiana on its heels for the first time in the game. In addition to stopping post-feed opportunities, the zone effectively took the Hoosiers out of the pick-and-roll offensive with Xavier Johnson running the point that has worked so well in recent games. Johnson felt unsure about where to go with the ball for much of the early portion of the half.

Indiana led 32-25 at halftime, but in the second half the Scarlet Knights came out playing a zone defense that made post entry passes extremely difficult for the Hoosiers. Indiana struggled to get the ball to Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson inside and those two had the ball stolen from them once apiece when they finally did get it with their back to basket. Parker Stewart made one 3-pointer because the Rutgers zone refused to defend him on the perimeter, but the Scarlet Knights immediately ripped off a 10-0 run to take the lead for the first time since the game's opening minutes. Coming out of halftime, the Scarlet Knights were the aggressors physically and played with far more confidence, knocking Indiana on its heels for the first time in the game. In addition to stopping post-feed opportunities, the zone effectively took the Hoosiers out of the pick-and-roll offensive with Xavier Johnson running the point that has worked so well in recent games. Johnson felt unsure about where to go with the ball for much of the early portion of the half. Same old script: Indiana has been here before. Again and again, the Hoosiers have come close to program-changing wins this season and (aside from beating Purdue) have been unable to finish out the vast majority of them. Tonight was once again there for the taking for the Cream and Crimson. They led by as many as 10 in the first half, were up by nine in the second half and held a 52-47 advantage with less than seven minutes remaining. All they had to do to take a huge step toward an NCAA Tournament bid was find a way to close, just once. Mike Woodson has talked all season about this team learning to win, but with only one regular-season game remaining, this team is still in the learning phase, it is not yet in the "winning phase." In the final minutes, Rutgers was more crisp in its offensive sets, quicker in getting to loose balls and made life difficult for the Hoosiers when Indiana had the ball. As has happened so many times this season, when the game got tight, Indiana stopped doing what had gotten it the lead. Even when it did run good offense, it could not knock down an outside shot. Parker Stewart missed five straight 3-pointers in that final stretch before finally making a tying shot with 10 seconds left, setting up Harper's heroics. and Jackson-Davis and Thompson missed from close range on the same possession with less than a minute left. The term Woodson used after the Hoosiers lost to Wisconsin was "froze" and it more or less happened again tonight. With its season on the line, Indiana did not have quite enough. That feels far too familiar.

Player of the Game: Ron Harper Jr.

Rutgers' star saved his best play for the second half, when he poured in 14 points on 5 for 8 shooting and went 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. He was the best player on the floor in the last 20 minutes and it propelled Rutgers to the victory. He finished with 19 points on 5 for 8 from 3-point range and added six rebounds.

Tip-Ins

This was the final game at Assembly Hall this season. The Hoosiers went 14-4 at home. They lost four of their last six after a 12-0 start. ... Senior Night festivities took place after the game. Thompson, a fifth-year senior, and Stewart were recognized. Both have eligibility remaining, but no decisions have been made about whether they will return. Fellow seniors Rob Phinisee, Johnson, Miller Kopp and Michael Durr did not participate in the senior celebration, but it is unknown whether any of them will return next season, either. ... The Hoosiers have lost five straight to Rutgers. ... Both teams came into the game among the "Last Four In" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections, making it close to a tournament play-in game. ... Jackson-Davis's 19 points moved him past Walt Bellamy and DJ White for 18th on the all-time Indiana scoring list. ... Indiana came into the game holding opponents to just 38.7% shooting, 14th in the country and tops in the Big Ten. Rutgers shot 47% tonight and 8 for 18 from long distance. ... Rutgers forward Paul Mulcahy was ejected with 19 seconds left for elbowing Johnson in the head after Johnson had fouled him. ... Among those in attendance was Class of 2023 Indiana guard commit Gabe Cupps out of Dayton, Ohio.

What's Next?

The Hoosiers are back in action Saturday, when they travel to West Lafayette to take on No. 8 Purdue (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena in the regular-season finale for both teams. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Hoosiers beat the then-No. 4 Boilermakers 68-65 on Jan. 20 at Assembly Hall behind a career-high 20 points from Phinisee, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

The victory stopped a nine-game Indiana losing streak in the rivalry. Purdue will be coming off back-to-back road losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin, both of which came by three points when the opponent hit a long range shot with less than three seconds to go.

dsinn@jg.net