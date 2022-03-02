Pregame: Indiana (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (16-12, 10-8)

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has a chance to exorcise a bevy of demons tonight.

The Hoosiers need one more decent victory to feel good about their NCAA Tournament chances. They have two games to capture that triumph and the first is at Assembly Hall this evening, when the Cream and Crimson welcome Rutgers to Bloomington.

It's somewhat fitting Rutgers is the team standing in the way – at least indirectly – of Indiana's first March Madness bid in a half-decade. The Scarlet Knights have been a thorn in Indiana's side for the last several years, a symbol of everything the Hoosiers have not been. Rutgers is tough, scrappy and physical and it has out-muscled some Indiana teams with superior talent in recent years, winning four straight against the Hoosiers. The nadir of Indiana's program came against Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament last season, when IU missed 13 straight shots in the last eight minutes and lost its sixth straight game to finish 12-15. Coach Archie Miller was fired four days later. Beating the Scarlet Knights with an NCAA Tournament spot on the line would be a pivotal accomplishment for new coach Mike Woodson, representing a clean break from the past. Losing again would signal that Woodson's first season in Bloomington has been more similar to what came before than different. With the season winding down, the jury is still out on that all-important question.

Garnering such an important victory will not be easy. The Scarlet Knights are once again the type of team few want to play. They are extremely physical, they play defense like they're on a string and they have the length to make life difficult for any opponent. Moreover, they are like Indiana: they desperately need a win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. As play begins tonight, the Hoosiers and Scarlet Knights are among the "Last Four In" in ESPN's bracket projections. It's likely the loser of this game slips to the wrong side of the bubble. This isn't a tournament game, but it's certainly a March contest packed with stakes.

The Hoosiers come into the game off of back-to-back victories over lower-tier teams in the Big Ten: Maryland and Minnesota. The driving force behind those victories was point guard Xavier Johnson, who averaged 24 points, seven assists and just two turnovers in those contests while shooting a combined 7 of 9 from 3-point range. After going through an extremely difficult stretch (Johnson was 6 for 28 from the field in total against Wisconsin and Ohio State), the Pittsburgh transfer has turned in his best two games of the season when the Hoosiers have needed them most. His strong play has been propelled by some outstanding decision-making in pick-and-roll action, taking what the defense has given him and making the right pass to an open teammate or taking his own shot when the defense has overplayed on the big man cutting to the rim. Of course, shooting as well as he has in the last two games has helped with that – Minnesota tried to go under screens and Johnson repeatedly made the Golden Gophers pay with long jumpers – and it remains to be seen whether the senior guard can continue to break down a defense when his shot isn't falling. Tonight's matchup will also be a significant test of his ability to take care of the ball: Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell leads the Big Ten in steals with 2.3 per contest. If Johnson commits a few turnovers in the early going, the game could hinge on whether he allows those miscues to spiral into a larger issue, which is partially what happened against the Buckeyes.

Johnson might be destined to carry a significant load tonight because All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has his work cut out for him. Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi stands 6-foot-11, blocks 1.2 shots per game and has the kind of size and length that have bothered Jackson-Davis into some of his worst games this season. While the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has feasted against teams with undersized or immobile bigs such as Wisconsin and Nebraska, Jackson-Davis has been frustrated against bigger, more athletic centers such as Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. Omoruyi is much closer to the latter mold. That makes the play of guards like Johnson, Rob Phinisee and Parker Stewart all the more important.

On defense, the Hoosiers will have to deal with 6-6 matchup nightmare Ron Harper Jr., who is likely heading for a second straight All-Big Ten nod. The Hoosiers don't have anyone in the starting lineup who can really match Harper's length and athleticism – Parker Stewart is too small, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp are likely too slow. Indiana's preferred matchup for Harper would be Trey Galloway, but he is dealing with a groin injury and it appears unlikely he will play. That leaves Jordan Geronimo as maybe Indiana's best option for dealing with Harper. Geronimo possesses the size and athletic ability to frustrate the Rutgers star and I would not be surprised to see him play a significant role tonight, though Kopp will likely get the first crack at slowing Harper down. Harper is not a particularly efficient player inside the arc, but he is a 39% 3-point shooter and can go on streaks where he hits 3s in bunches. With the way Rutgers plays defense, one of those barrages could be fatal to Indiana's chances.

If IU holds the lead into the later stages of the game, the defining moments will come down the stretch. All season, the Hoosiers have struggled to put teams away. Even in their win over the Golden Gophers on Sunday, they saw Minnesota whittle a 27-point lead to three before winning 84-79. If they get a lead, they have to keep running the offense that got them there, rather than going into a shell or freezing, as Woodson said they did against Wisconsin. We'll find out tonight whether the Hoosiers have it in them to finish a close game against a quality team. Their season depends on it.

