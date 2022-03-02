Same as it ever was: Indiana falters in final minutes, loses to Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON – For the sixth straight season, there will be no NCAA Tournament bid for Indiana.

Could the Hoosiers still theoretically play their way into the Big Dance? Sure, but after another devastating loss, this time to Rutgers in a game between two teams sitting directly on the bubble, Indiana would need to either beat Purdue in West Lafayette on Saturday or win at least two games in the Big Ten Tournament.

If the season so far is any indication, this team is just not capable of doing either of those things.

The 66-63 defeat at the hands of the Scarlet Knights tonight, clinched when Ron Harper Jr. drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing over a desperate lunge from Race Thompson with 2.1 seconds left, was the latest in a long line of similar losses for the Hoosiers. Once again, Indiana led in the final minutes and once again the Hoosiers could not finish. After taking a 52-45 lead with little more than nine minutes left, Indiana proceeded to go 3 for 15 from the field down the stretch. It was eerily similar to the 61-50 loss to the Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten Tournament a season ago, when Indiana missed its final 13 shots. Archie Miller was fired four days after that game.

Mike Woodson is not in danger of being fired (and won't be for several more years at least), but he has certainly not fixed what ailed the Hoosiers during Miller's tenure – not enough, anyway. At bottom, the problem is this: Woodson brought in a 3-point threat, Miller Kopp, in the offseason to bolster the Hoosiers' awful outside shooting. Miller had done the same the year before when he signed Parker Stewart. Tonight, Stewart and Kopp went a combined 3 for 16. Indiana is in the same position it has been for the last several years because its shooting has not improved enough to pull it out of the muck of mediocrity.

Of course, the Hoosiers have had opportunities. Games against Wisconsin (twice), Ohio State, Iowa, Syracuse, Penn State and now Rutgers have been there for the taking. Indiana has simply been unable to take them. IU is 3-6 in games decided by five points or fewer or in overtime. Even a 4-5 record in those games would likely have the Hoosiers on the right side of the bubble right now. When this team gets into the final four minutes with a lead, there is always a feeling of "Here we go again."

"Down the stretch, that's what we've got to hone in on, and we've got to focus on that last possession," forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "We've got to get one stop. We've got to get one bucket to finish the game."

The Scarlet Knights were only the latest group to realize the Hoosiers would likely be unable to beat them if they sagged back in the lane, took Jackson-Davis out of the game and forced Indiana to win the game from the outside. Thus, after the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball scored 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the first half, he had only four on 1 for 3 from the field in the second 20 minutes. Jackson-Davis's best look came with the Hoosiers trailing 59-58 and 41 seconds remaining: he grabbed an offensive rebound and put the ball up at point blank range. If he had made it and Indiana had gone on to win, it would have been one of the defining moments of his career. Instead, it was too strong.

Once the Scarlet Knights took Jackson-Davis (and Race Thompson) almost entirely out of the game, it was up to someone, anyone to pick up the slack. Xavier Johnson did so for a while, hitting a huge jump shot off a broken play with 3:16 left to put the Hoosiers up 56-54. But Stewart had a bevy of open looks from 3-point range down the stretch and missed five in a row before finally canning one to knot the score at 63, a momentarily huge shot that in the end only served to set up Harper's heroics.

It was a testament to Stewart's self-confidence and resilience that he never hesitated when taking that tying 3 after such a difficult second half. Kudos too, to Woodson for continuing to have faith his best shooter would get the job done: the Hoosiers ran back-to-back plays for Stewart in the final 20 seconds and he finally rewarded Woodson's belief in him. On the other hand, what other choice did the coach have? With Kopp also struggling, the Hoosiers really had no other options when they needed a 3-pointer. That's a window into the work Woodson still has to do in his rebuild of the roster.

After the game, Stewart and Thompson were recognized in Senior Night festivities. Both have eligibility remaining, but it's unclear whether either of them will be back next season. A smattering of fans sporadically chanted "One more year" at Thompson, but the crowd, as appreciative as it was of a player who has been a bulldog for four years, never really got into it. No one wants another year of what the Hoosiers have been for more half a decade now.

"I remember 43 years ago today playing my last game in this building and winning a Big Ten title," Woodson said. "I wanted nothing more than for them to at least experience winning on Senior Night and we fell short."

For most of the season, when Indiana has dropped a difficult game, Woodson has insisted his job is to "get this team over the hump." Tonight, he eschewed that phrase in his postgame press conference. Maybe tonight's game made clear that the hump has become a mountain and there will be no climbing it this season. Wait 'til next year.

