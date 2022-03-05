Woodson likes IU's fight, but Hoosiers fall short again

WEST LAFAYETTE – A good bit of the frustration surrounding Indiana's 2021-22 campaign is how much the same every loss has felt. The Hoosiers have been a Groundhog Day team, going down to defeat the same way over and over again. On the road, against one of the best teams in the country this afternoon, Indiana could not help losing that way one more time.

The Hoosiers, needing one marquee win to cement their NCAA Tournament hopes, fell to No. 8 Purdue at Mackey Arena 69-67, despite a monster 18-point, 12-assist performance from Xavier Johnson, who played like a star for the third time in four games. When they fell behind by as many as 13 points in the first half, the Hoosiers looked like they would get run out of the building. They were reeling, they had nothing going on offense and the defense wasn't stopping Purdue from getting clean looks.

Instead, with its season on the line, Indiana regrouped. Johnson led the way, scoring or assisting on a remarkable 32 consecutive points over a nearly 15-minute stretch that spanned halftime. When he hit a jumper with 10:31 to play in the game, the Hoosiers led 49-48, their first lead since it was 5-4. Johnson's late-season turnaround has been fairly remarkable. He had some very good games in late January and early February (including another 18-point performance in a win over Purdue on Jan. 20), but he went a combined 6 for 28 with 11 turnovers in losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin. In his last four games, however, he is averaging 19.8 points, seven assists, 1.8 steals and, most importantly, only 2.5 turnovers. In today's game, he did not commit the first of his two turnovers until 2:24 remained in the game.

Johnson, after getting bottled up for the first 15 minutes of the game, got into the lane almost at will the rest of the afternoon against Purdue and his decision-making was outstanding. He hit a couple of jump shots, sliced to the rim a few times and got Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had just two points in the first half, going with a series of lobs and nifty passes between defenders in the second half. Jackson-Davis finished with 15 points, none of them on traditional post-ups. That's all Johnson's doing.

"When I came back to the bench (in the first half), coach (Mike Woodson) told me, 'You gotta push the ball up the floor and just run, you're going to get good offense,'" Johnson said. "That's what I got to and I saw how well it was working and I kept doing it. I came off the ball-screen, all my reads were there, I was reading the floor really, really well."

Johnson even showed some physical toughness. He subbed out with 8:39 left because Woodson saw the guard grabbing his hamstring and thought he had pulled it. Johnson went back in with a little less than five minutes left despite some soreness.

"I wanted to finish the game," the point guard said. "I knew how important this was to IU, the history of IU, so I wanted to finish the game because they couldn't stop me. I just wanted to finish the game and win."

Woodson said Indiana's pick-and-roll offense, led by Johnson, was the best it has been all season. It was good enough to catapult Indiana to a 56-52 lead with 5:40 left, making it the sixth straight game the Hoosiers have held a lead with less than six minutes to play. Indiana has won only two of those contests.

Once again, as has happened so often this season and especially in this stretch of seven losses in nine games, a game-defining play eluded the Hoosiers. Three times in the final minute, Indiana had a chance to tie or take the lead. Purdue even left the door open with a pair of missed free throws with six seconds left. It's worth breaking down each of those three plays for Indiana and how they went awry.

Opportunity 1, Indiana trailing 67-65: The Hoosiers inbounded the ball from the sideline in the frontcourt and ran a set play to get Parker Stewart, the team's best shooter, an open 3-pointer. Jackson-Davis set a good screen and Stewart broke wide-open. He was able to square up and launch a shootaround 3 from the left wing. It missed off the back of the rim. Indiana has had so many open outside shots in big moments this year and outside of Rob Phinisee's 3-pointer to beat Purdue in January, almost none have gone down. The play could not have been executed any better; the shot just missed.

The Hoosiers inbounded the ball from the sideline in the frontcourt and ran a set play to get Parker Stewart, the team's best shooter, an open 3-pointer. Jackson-Davis set a good screen and Stewart broke wide-open. He was able to square up and launch a shootaround 3 from the left wing. It missed off the back of the rim. Indiana has had so many open outside shots in big moments this year and outside of Rob Phinisee's 3-pointer to beat Purdue in January, almost none have gone down. The play could not have been executed any better; the shot just missed. Opportunity 2, Indiana trailing 67-65: On Stewart's miss, Jackson-Davis skied for one of the best rebounds of the day, out-jumping Purdue's entire front line to snare the ball. He was fouled as he grabbed it, giving Indiana the ball under the basket. The Hoosiers ran another set play, this time for Jackson-Davis curling around an interior screen. Inbounder Miller Kopp saw him break open and threw the pass, but Purdue's Trevion Williams made an outstanding defensive play, cutting under the screen and stealing the ball. "He was open," Woodson said. "Miller made a bad pass. He's completed that pass and we've done some good things on that play."

On Stewart's miss, Jackson-Davis skied for one of the best rebounds of the day, out-jumping Purdue's entire front line to snare the ball. He was fouled as he grabbed it, giving Indiana the ball under the basket. The Hoosiers ran another set play, this time for Jackson-Davis curling around an interior screen. Inbounder Miller Kopp saw him break open and threw the pass, but Purdue's Trevion Williams made an outstanding defensive play, cutting under the screen and stealing the ball. "He was open," Woodson said. "Miller made a bad pass. He's completed that pass and we've done some good things on that play." Opportunity 3, Indiana trailing 69-67: After the teams traded free throws, Williams missed a pair with six seconds left. Jackson-Davis rebounded the second miss and Johnson got the ball in the backcourt with no timeouts left. He raced down the sideline and Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. closed in on him near mid-court. Johnson said he felt Hunter grab his arm, so he threw the ball toward the rim with more than two seconds remaining, hoping for a shooting foul. Instead, no foul was called and the Hoosiers' last chance was gone. Woodson was irate on the court at the lack of a call, but more circumspect after the game. "Obviously there wasn't any contact because the referee said it wasn't a foul," Woodson said. "All you can do at that particular time is get the ball up the floor."

Those are three plays in the biggest moments of the game and on two of them the Hoosiers even executed the action that had been called. They had their chances to win and did not. Such is the story of this season. To even battle back from 13 points down in such a hostile environment is encouraging – Woodson deserves at least some credit for continuing to get his team ready to play and in position to win even in the face of so many heart-breaking losses – but "encouraging" isn't good enough when the NCAA Tournament is on the line.

It did not help that the Hoosiers – notwithstanding Jackson-Davis's heroic rebound on Stewart's missed 3 – got out-worked on the glass all afternoon, giving up 14 offensive rebounds and surrendering a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points. The Hoosiers held Purdue's high-powered offense to a season-worst 40% shooting, but it could not clean up the misses consistently.

"Defensively, we've been in position to compete and be in games every night," Woodson said. "To come out on the road and lose a game like this, it's tough. (Purdue) got all the 50-50 balls. ... They out-toughed us in that area."

Such is the maddening nature of this Indiana season. The Hoosiers are just good enough to break everyone's heart. Now, they face the prospect of needing two wins in the Big Ten Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament.

"We know what's at stake," Kopp said. "We've gotta win, that's what it is. Going into the Big Ten Tournament, we've shown we can beat literally any team in the country and any team in the Big Ten. Whether we finish the games or not, we know and we believe we can beat any team that's going into the same tournament we're going into."

Belief is good, making plays in the biggest moments is better. The latter has eluded Indiana for the last month.

