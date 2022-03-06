Indiana to face Michigan in Big Ten Tournament; Illinois looms

Indiana will be the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will get a bye through the tournament's first round to face No. 8 Michigan (17-13) in the second round at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. That matchup will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and the whole tournament will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Michigan is a fairly poor matchup for the Hoosiers – no one has beaten Indiana by more this season than the 18 points the Wolverines did in the teams' only meeting, which came Jan. 23 in Bloomington. Michigan won that game 80-62 behind 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting and nine rebounds from All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson went 3 for 4 from 3-point range, feasting against Indiana bigs who struggled to get out and guard him on the perimeter.

Freshman guard Caleb Houstan, a five-star recruit who has been up and down this season, had one of his best games against the Hoosiers, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range for 19 points. Indiana was never really in the game and had less energy than usual three days after beating Purdue and seeing Hoosiers fans storm the court.

Michigan is likely in the NCAA Tournament even with a loss, but it's not a certainty and the Wolverines have plenty for which to play, including avoiding the First Four.

If Indiana manages to get past the Wolverines, the Hoosiers will face No. 1 seed Illinois (22-8) on Friday, also at 11:30 a.m. on BTN. The Fighting Illini clinched a share of the Big Ten title tonight with a win over Iowa, knocking Wisconsin out of the top seed (the Badgers helped that cause by losing to lowly Nebraska at home earlier in the day). Illinois is another one of the three teams to beat the Hoosiers by double digits this season, winning 74-57 in Bloomington on Feb. 5. Indiana led 46-42 with 13 minutes left, but melted down in the game's final segment. Trayce Jackson-Davis has struggled against 7-foot Illinois center Kofi Cockburn his entire career.

In short, the Hoosiers have a very difficult draw to accomplish their goals. They likely need at least one win in the Big Ten bracket to have any chance at making the NCAA Tournament field and two victories to feel safe.

