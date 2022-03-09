Four-star running back Payne leaves IU

Indiana freshman running back Gi'Bran Payne asked for and received a release from his National Letter of Intent and has re-opened his recruitment, he announced Tuesday.

Payne, who was set to be a true freshman with the Hoosiers in the fall, was the third-highest ranked recruit in Indiana's 2022 class, a four-star player out of La Salle High School in Cincinnati. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Payne was the No. 275 player in the country and the 22nd-ranked running back, per 247sports.com.

"I just want to explore options more," Payne told the Cincinnati Enquirer on Tuesday. "Relationships weren't the same and kind of faded. There wasn't much communication there and it didn't feel as good anymore."

Indiana's lead recruiter during its pursuit of Payne was then-running backs coach Deland McCullough, who has since taken the same position at Notre Dame. The Irish were one of the top seven schools Payne considered during his recruitment.

"He had reached out to us and and had made that request and we had some extensive conversations about it and something that he wanted to do," coach Tom Allen said of Payne's departure. "And you know I want guys that want to be here. He made his intentions clear with all that and we just talked it through."

Indiana brought in a pair of running backs from the transfer portal in Auburn's Shaun Shivers and North Carolina's Josh Henderson. Shivers, who gained 5.1 yards yards per carry in four seasons with the Tigers, figures to be the lead back in 2022, but he only has one season of eligibility remaining. The departures of Payne and Sampson James (transferred to Purdue in August 2021), have cost the Hoosiers a pair of four-star recruits at the position in the last seven months. They might have to rely on the transfer portal to replenish the position with talent for the next few years.

