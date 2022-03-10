Big Ten Tournament Halftime: Michigan 41, Indiana 28

INDIANAPOLIS – There's not really much to say. Indiana was not ready to play today and the Hoosiers are headed for the NIT.

In a game Indiana absolutely has to have, the Hoosiers' stars did not come to play in the first half. In the game's early minutes, All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis missed a wide-open dunk on a perfect lob from Johnson in pick-and-roll action. That was a decent summation of Jackson-Davis's half as he went 2 for 6 from the field for five points. Despite Johnson scoring eight points and hitting a pair of 3-pointers, the Hoosiers trail Michigan 41-28 at halftime. Unless something drastically changes in the second half, Michigan will win a 10th straight game against the Hoosiers and end their NCAA Tournament hopes in the process.

Jackson-Davis, as was the case against Purdue on Saturday, struggled to hold on to the ball in the post and struggled defensively against an elite center, this time Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. Much like the first time these teams met, Dickinson got whatever he wanted, going 6 for 9 from the field for 13 points. At halftime, Michigan is out-scoring the Hoosiers 22-14 in the paint and is out-rebounding IU 21-14. Jackson-Davis improved after a stint on the bench midway through the half, but it should not be taking a 5-8 minutes for Indiana's star to get warmed up. In that opening stretch, he missed several shots from point-blank range, some of the best looks Indiana had in the game. For all the talk this week about Indiana knowing how badly it needs this win and coming out with intensity and passion, we haven't seen a ton of that this afternoon. That's disappointing for a team that could well be one win from an NCAA Tournament berth.

Offensively, the situation certainly did not improve when Jackson-Davis went to the bench. The Hoosiers missed nine of 10 shots during one stretch in the middle of the half and are shooting 38% from the field at halftime, despite a decent 4 for 10 mark from 3-point range. Sometimes (far too often), Indiana runs good offense and gets open looks from the outside, but misses them. Today has not been one of those days. The Hoosiers haven't generated many good looks with their half-court offense and their baskets have mostly come from Johnson or one of the other guards simply making a play off the dribble. The offense is stagnant and Michigan is far too long and athletic to make an entire offensive gameplan out of rim runs from the perimeter. It did not help that Johnson left the game with 11:16 left after picking up his second foul and did not return the rest of the half. Mike Woodson is extremely reluctant to play players with two fouls in the first half, but that probably should have changed today. Johnson was the whole of the Indiana offense before he departed and leaving him out of the game for so long, while understandable in a vacuum, really hurt IU's production.

As for Indiana's defense, the results have been nearly as poor as they were the first time these teams met, when Michigan shot 57%. Luckily for the Hoosiers, Michigan is just 2 for 11 from 3-point range after going 11 for 17 in the first meeting. Unluckily, the Wolverines are shooting 57% from inside the arc through a combination of strong moves from Dickinson – he was whistled for a technical foul for taunting after bullying Jackson-Davis for one basket – and quick drives to the basket from point guard DeVante Jones. Jones has 12 points on 3 for 5 from the field.

Maybe the only good news from the Hoosiers' perspective was the return of guard Trey Galloway, who is playing for the first time in six games because of a groin injury. He looks explosive and has sliced to the rim for a couple of baskets, very slightly mitigating the absence of Johnson. Galloway has four points and four assists at halftime. Outside of that, it's pretty bleak for IU.

Coach Archie Miller's tenure ended on this floor as his team got serenaded by boos following a listless loss to Rutgers. It's looking likely the first year under Woodson will end in much the same way. I wouldn't rule out some boobirds, either.

