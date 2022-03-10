Big Ten Tournament Pregame: 8) Indiana (18-12) vs. 9) Michigan (17-13)

INDIANAPOLIS – Selection Sunday isn't for another three days, but for Indiana the NCAA Tournament starts today.

The Hoosiers, seeded ninth in the Big Ten Tournament, face a must-win game this morning when they take on No. 8 seed Michigan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the tournament's second round. As the day dawns, Indiana is the first team out of ESPN's tournament projections, meaning a win today would leave the Hoosiers biting their nails during the bracket reveal Sunday and a loss would leave them ticketed for the NIT. Of course, a win today and a win over No. 1 seed Illinois on Friday would secure an NCAA bid for the Hoosiers, but they can't look ahead to that possibility – beating the Wolverines is the first, second, third, fourth and fifth objective this afternoon.

It won't be easy. Michigan, which opened the season as the Big Ten favorite along with Purdue, stumbled in its non-conference schedule, but has turned its season around in recent weeks, beating Michigan State and Ohio State in the final week of the conference slate to likely a secure an NCAA Tournament bid. The Wolverines, however, don't lack for incentive this afternoon. They are listed among the "Last Four Byes" in ESPN's bracket and a loss to the Hoosiers today could doom them to a "First Four" play-in game in Dayton, Ohio early next week.

These teams already met once this season and Indiana turned in a performance that was arguably its worst of the season. Three days after the Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak against Purdue and celebrated with their fans at Assembly Hall, they were flat against the Wolverines, falling 80-62 in a game that was never competitive except for a few minutes late in the first half. Indiana coach Mike Woodson and several of his players insisted the Hoosiers did not put their best foot forward in that Jan. 23 defeat.

"We took them for granted, and they came in(to Assembly Hall) and they spanked us," forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said of Michigan. "Just trying to get revenge, and we've got to play harder and we've got to play better because I know how good we are as a team. If we play together, I know we can win."

The Hoosiers don't lack for belief in themselves. Nor should they: over a stretch of six games to close the regular season, a stretch that included matchups against four of the top six seeds in this tournament, Indiana held a lead in the final six minutes in every contest. A 3-3 record in those games likely would have sewn up an NCAA Tournament bid for the Hoosiers. Instead, they went just 2-4, losing heart-breakers to Wisconsin (five points), Ohio State (in overtime after the Buckeyes tied the game with five seconds left in regulation), Rutgers (three points) and Purdue (two points). The Hoosiers are good in enough to be in the game against almost anyone, but they are just 3-7 in games decided by five points or fewer or in overtime this season. That is a record of futility that really can't be explained away by bad luck. In the final minutes of games, especially in recent weeks, the Hoosiers have tightened up, struggled to run offense and struggled to get stops. They were better against Purdue on Saturday, but were still unable to make a big shot when they had the opportunity to do so. Top shooters Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart bricked wide-open 3s in the final minutes that could have tied the game or given Indiana the lead. At some point, Indiana has to knock one or two of those down if it wants to earn a spot in March Madness. With no more margin for error, that point has to come today.

The bigger problem the first time the Hoosiers played Michigan, however, was Indiana's defense, which permitted the Wolverines to shoot 57% from the field and 65% (11 for 17) from 3-point range. IU's ball-screen defense was abominable in that game – Woodson confirmed as much after re-watching the film – and consistently struggled to slow down 7-foot Michigan center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson finished with 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting in that matchup and went 3 for 4 from 3-point range because Indiana kept leaving him open for pick-and-pop opportunities. The Hoosiers can't let that happen again. Dickinson is also a very good back-to-the-basket player and, as in the game against Purdue on Saturday, the Hoosiers might have to count on reserve center Michael Durr to play big minutes in the post against the star Michigan big. On the other hand, Durr might have trouble getting out to the perimeter when Dickinson steps out there. Such is the conundrum the super sophomore poses.

One of the x-factors in this game will likely be five-star Wolverines freshman guard Caleb Houstan. Houstan has had an up-and-down season, but he went 5 for 7 from 3-point range against Indiana and is shooting 48% from beyond the arc in his last five games. Indiana can't afford to let him get going; when he's clicking, Michigan's offensive ceiling climbs several levels. Stewart will likely get the first shot at checking Houstan. In the beginning of the season, that might have been a dicey proposition, but the sharpshooter has improved noticeably as an on-ball defender in recent weeks and did a very good job on Purdue's Jaden Ivey on Saturday.

There is a little added intrigue to this game from Michigan coach Juwan Howard's return to the bench. He has not coached the last five games after sending an open-hand strike at a Wisconsin assistant coach in a postgame fracas in late February; assistant Phil Martelli has been handling the head coaching duties in the interim for the Wolverines. Will Howard be a little rusty in his first game back? Indiana can only hope so.

