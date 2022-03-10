Galloway warming up for Hoosiers, status still in doubt

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana backup shooting guard Trey Galloway, is in uniform and warming up as the Hoosiers prepare to face Michigan this morning in the Big Ten Tournament. Galloway has missed the last five games with a groin injury.

The sophomore from Culver was also in uniform and warmed up before the game against Purdue on Saturday, but did not play in that contest. Coach Mike Woodson seemed pessimistic Galloway would be able to play against the Wolverines when he spoke to the media Tuesday.

"If he's able to come back, I'm going to accept him with open arms," Woodson said. We need bodies. He's been pretty good when he's been in uniform and on the floor for us, but I don't know if he's even going to come back, I'm going to be honest with you guys. He hasn't really been able to practice. ... Again, my theme has always been the next guy's got to be ready to play. That's all we can do at this point."

Adding Galloway to Indiana's list of available players would be a boon for the Hoosiers, who could really use his defensive disruptiveness. The Wolverines shot 57% the first time these teams met and Galloway is arguably Indiana's second-best perimeter defender. Parker Stewart has been solid on defense recently, but it would be ideal if the Hoosiers had a backup plan in case Stewart struggles against long-limbed, explosive Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan.

