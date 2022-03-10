Huge comeback pushes Hoosiers into quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS – Xavier Johnson kept waving his arms at the mostly crimson-clad Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"Let's go," he shouted. Then he shouted it again, and again and again.

While Johnson was soaking in the moment, Trayce Jackson-Davis was pointing at the court as if to say, "I'm not going anywhere." For the two players most responsible for ninth-seeded Indiana's come-from-behind 74-69 win over Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament this afternoon, this was the moment they had been waiting for. This is the reason Johnson came to Indiana and the reason Jackson-Davis stayed when he could have departed for the NBA. They wanted to get this team and this program over the hump. After the Hoosiers erased a 17-point deficit to defeat the Wolverines behind 24 points from Jackson-Davis and 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Johnson, the hump seems to be in the rearview mirror.

"Hopefully we can carry (this) energy because I feel like we can beat anyone," Jackson-Davis said. "Just getting over that hump, especially against a team like Michigan that's beaten us the last nine times, it's big."

Indiana decided to exorcise almost all of its demons in one 13-minute stretch of basketball this afternoon. Six years without a win over Michigan? Gone. The inability to close out a tight game? Squelched. Five years without a trip to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals? Erased. Six years without an NCAA Tournament appearance? Well, that one might need a little bit more work.

What the No. 9 seed Hoosiers earned with their win against the eighth-seeded Wolverines was the right to host an NCAA Tournament watch party. No matter what happens Friday against Illinois, the Selection Committee will have Indiana on its radar when it is putting the bracket together. Would the Hoosiers like to remove all doubt with a win over the top-seeded Illini in the quarterfinals? Of course, but the triumph against the Wolverines was the biggest step they have taken toward a tournament berth since their win over Purdue on Jan. 20.

In terms of the psyche of this team – and maybe even the program – this win means more than just its immediate impact on the bracket and Indiana's projections; it's the sign of progress coach Mike Woodson has been searching for for weeks. Even as Indiana lost seven of its last nine games of the regular season and let winnable game after winnable game slip away in the final minutes, the coach insisted his team was playing well enough to win, insisted a breakthrough would eventually come. It had begun to feel as though that breakthrough might have to wait for another season. Instead, the Hoosiers made it today, crashing through the mental wall that had built up from so many tight losses and finding that the sun is shining and the sky is blue on the other side.

"I couldn't be more proud of a group of guys because we've been striking out," Woodson said in the postgame press conference. When you think about all the close games that we've had this season, this is really gratifying in terms of getting over the hump on a major stage, a big game that we had to win."

Woodson was even more emphatic when he addressed his team in the locker room after the game. After bellowing, "What about them Hoosiers!" as he stormed into the room, the first-year coach settled his charges down and praised a "total team effort."

"We've learned a lot of lessons over the course of this season," he said. "Think about it. We've lost leads. Tonight you grew up, on a big stage. You just gotta believe."

For 27 minutes, the type of victory that would bring forth those emotional words from Woodson seemed so far out of reach it might as well have been on Mars. With 12:52 left, Indiana trailed 60-43, having been out-muscled, out-hustled and out-executed by a Wolverines team that had averaged an 18.5-point margin of victory in its last eight victories over the Hoosiers. It looked as though Indiana's chances at a March Madness bid would end with a whimper. There was very little, if anything, to suggest the Hoosiers had the ability to put together the run that followed.

But they did.

Over the next 11 minutes, Indiana dominated every facet of the game, ratcheting up its defense to a level it had not reached previously reached in a Big Ten game this season. The Hoosiers held Michigan without a field goal for 11:10, forced seven turnovers in that stretch and the Wolverines went 0 for 13 from the field. This was not a case of Michigan getting tight and missing open shots. Rather, Indiana played like it had six players on the court; it rotated to near-perfection, jumped in passing lanes, closed off driving lanes to the basket and cleaned the defensive glass. Michigan, after getting whatever it wanted for much of the game offensively, had nothing for Indiana's defense. It's not often a defense can be called "dominant," but Indiana's was during this stretch.

One of the biggest changes in the game came when sophomore Jordan Geronimo started guarding Michigan center Hunter Dickinson. After Dickinson had pushed Jackson-Davis around in the post for most of two straight games this season, Geronimo took the 7-footer almost completely out of the game. The sophomore fronted Dickinson in the post, denying him the ball and the All-Big Ten big man did not score in the final 15 minutes of the game. He did not so much as attempt a shot for a 7:51 stretch in the final minutes.

Geronimo finished with five points – including a key first-half 3-pointer – two rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Add in his defense on Dickinson and he was one of the most important players in the victory. Woodson singled him out for praise in the postgame locker room and Jackson-Davis raved about his motor and athleticism.

"(Geronimo), he's an energy guy," the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball said. "He's someone that's going to come in and get rebounds. I saw him when I was going up to get some of them, he was a whole head above me, so he's huge for us. He blocks shots, and then he's a positive influence on the floor."

As it has in Indiana's best moments all season, the Hoosiers' suffocating defense created offense for IU. The seven Michigan turnovers during Indiana's comeback were almost all live-ball affairs, giving the Hoosiers a chance to get out and run. With Indiana struggling in half-court offense somewhat, that was exactly what it needed. Johnson did what he has been doing for the last five games: he ran the floor, found Jackson-Davis diving to the rim or kicked to an open shooter and occasionally looked to attack on his own. Whenever Michigan called a timeout to regroup, the senior guard urged the roaring crowd to get louder and it obliged.

While Johnson ran the offense, Jackson-Davis was unstoppable around the rim, scoring 14 points in an 8:02 span as the Hoosiers motored into the lead. It was the second straight game Jackson-Davis had overcome a miserable first half with a prolific second period. On Saturday against Purdue, the Hoosiers came up just a little bit short, falling 67-65. This time, Jackson-Davis and Johnson would not be denied. By the time Michigan finally broke its scoring drought with 1:42 left, the Hoosiers had ripped off a 28-4 run. The final basket of that spurt came when Jackson-Davis bullied Dickinson underneath the basket for a layup with 1:54 to go that put IU in front 71-64. In the biggest game of his career to date, he played like the star Indiana needed. With only a few games likely left in an Indiana uniform, Jackson-Davis wrote a significant chapter of his legacy in the second half today.

Michigan did not go quietly and cut the deficit to two with 44 seconds left after an Eli Brooks 3-pointer. It was a tense moment for Indiana, which had seen leads get away time and time again. This time, however, the Hoosiers were ready. Johnson calmly knocked in two free throws with 10 seconds left to put IU up 73-69 and that was that.

"I thought that coming down the stretch, even when they made the run to cut it to two, in the time-outs, I just saw steadiness," Woodson said. "Like we've been here and we've struck out so many times that we not going to let it happen tonight, and we came out of the time-out and we executed, we made plays that we needed to make to secure the win."

Woodson has been saying all year victories like this will come eventually if the Hoosiers keep pushing. I don't know if even he thought the long-awaited breakthrough would take the form of the largest postseason comeback in Indiana history, but that's what happened.

So, what comes next? The Hoosiers face a difficult test Friday against an Illinois team with which it does not match up particularly well. Indiana could lose big and be left to wait for Selection Sunday with baited breath. Even if the Hoosiers bow out, however, even if they end up missing the tournament, the effects of this win will likely linger on, portending better days to come. Woodson said the Hoosiers were close. His team proved it today.

