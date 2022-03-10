Indiana beats Michigan, 74-69, in Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – No. 9 seed Indiana roared back from 17 points down in the second half and beat No. 8 seed Michigan 74-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament this afternoon behind 24 points, eight rebounds and four blocks from Trayce Jackson-Davis and 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Xavier Johnson.

The Hoosiers (19-12) now have a chance at an NCAA Tournament bid on Selection Sunday and can clinch a spot with a win over Illinois on Friday.

3 Takeaways

Two-foul disappearing act: All season, one of the most hard-and-fast rules to which Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson has adhered is that players with two fouls in the first half don't play the rest of the half. He stuck with that rule this afternoon after point guard Xavier Johnson picked up his second foul with more than 11 minutes left in the opening half. Johnson has been the team's sparkplug on offense in recent games and had scored eight early points, including a pair of 3-pointers, this afternoon, but he did not return to the game until the second half after picking up that second foul. Without its floor general running the show, Indiana struggled to get good looks in half-court offense on a consistent basis. In Woodson's defense, Trey Galloway did a decent job of moving the ball around (more on that below) in Johnson's absence, but Johnson's long stint on the bench as Indiana floundered for long stretches on offense should at least raise some eyebrows. Would it have been a gamble to put Johnson back in the game and risk having him pick up his third foul? Yes, but with Indiana trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half, it was a gamble the Hoosiers probably should have taken in a game of this magnitude, especially with the way Johnson has been playing recently. Woodson has been somewhat rigid in his game strategy at times this season (his unwillingness to call timeouts to staunch runs has been a topic of discussion for much of the year, as well).

We cannot know how close Galloway is to 100%. He missed the previous five games with a groin injury and Woodson said he had not practiced much since the injury. Despite those obstacles, he played today when the Hoosiers needed him most and came through in a significant way in the first half. With Johnson languishing on the bench, Galloway was the Hoosiers' main point guard and a generally decent job of running the offense. He sliced to the rim for a couple of driving layups, looking plenty explosive in doing so, and dished four assists in that first half. While he might have been in some pain, Galloway's appearance on the court was not a desperation play for an extra body by Woodson; the sophomore seemed ready to go and contributed significantly to the offense and defense (he notched three steals, a season-high) and had as much or more energy than any other Hoosier. In other words, he turned in what IU has come to know as a typical Trey Galloway performance. After such a long layoff, that was a welcome sight. One of Indiana's biggest plays of the second half came when Galloway poked the ball away from Michigan's Eli Brooks on a fast break and started a fast break that ended with an easy IU dunk, bringing the Hoosiers within 10 at 60-50. The play got IU fans back in the game after a long stretch of dull silence. The defense found a way: The impossible happened. Indiana closed a close game. With its back against the wall in every way imaginable, the Hoosiers pulled out one of the more remarkable victories in the recent history of the program. Trailing 60-43 with 12:52 left and looking as though they would go out with a whimper, the Hoosiers turned up their defensive intensity about a dozen notches in the biggest moment of their season. Over the next 11:10, they held Michigan without a field goal and forced six Wolverines turnovers, an effort that provided the fuel for a game-turning 28-4 run that left the Hoosiers in front 71-64 with 1:53 left after Jackson-Davis scored down low on a strong move. Michigan missed 13 straight shots during the stretch. After playing 27 minutes minutes in which they rotated poorly, gave Michigan far too many easy lanes to the basket and seemed generally listless on defense, Indiana suddenly snapped into form, playing the next stretch as if it had six players on the floor. The turnovers the Hoosiers forced helped them get some easy baskets in transition, which got the offense on track, as well. Johnson deserves a lot of credit for his all-out effort on both ends of the floor, but each of the Hoosiers took their defensive effort to the highest level it has reached for a while. Sophomore Jordan Geronimo, who subbed in with 12:28 left, provided a significant spark on defense, blocking a pair of shots during the IU comeback. After Michigan shot 52% in the first half, the Wolverines managed only 31% after halftime as Indiana turned in the best stretch of defense for the program in years. After weeks of coming up short in the game's biggest moments, Indiana found a way. It might have been enough to push the Hoosiers into March Madness.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

For the second straight game, Jackson-Davis played a poor first half before coming alive after halftime. He shot 8 for 11 in the second half, blocked all four of his shots in the second and made most of the biggest baskets down the stretch for IU, out-working Michigan star Hunter Dickinson in the post after getting out-worked by him in the first half. Johnson deserves significant credit for getting the ball to the All-American forward in good position, but Jackson-Davis stepped up when IU was most desperate. Talk about changing the culture.

Tip-Ins

The Hoosiers reached the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals since 2017. They have not won multiple games in the tournament since 2003. ... The Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak against Michigan dating back to the 2016 Big Ten Tournament. They had lost the previous eight games by an average margin of 18.5 points. Michigan won 80-62 in Assembly Hall on Jan. 23. ... Wolverines coach Juwan Howard was in his first game back on the bench after a five-game suspension for an open-hand strike of a Wisconsin assistant coach in a fracas following Michigan's game against the Badgers on Feb. 20. ... Galloway finished with four points and five assists in 28 minutes in his first action since Feb 15. ... The Hoosiers came into the game leading the Big Ten and 15th in the country in opponent field goal percentage at 39%. Michigan shot 57% in the first matchup between the teams and hit 38% today. ... The Hoosiers went 8 for 15 from 3-point range. ... Indiana came into the game the first team out of ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections.

What's Next?

Indiana will be back in action at Friday for a quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 seed Illinois (22-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 11:30 a.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Fighting Illini earned a split of the conference title with a win over Iowa on the final day of the regular season. They defeated Indiana 74-57 on Feb. 5 at Assembly Hall.

