Trey Galloway returns, plays 28 minutes in victory

INDIANAPOLIS – Trey Galloway is back.

After missing the previous five games with a groin injury, the sophomore guard stepped into the rotation in a must-win game against Michigan and did not miss a beat, scoring four points, dishing five assists and notching a season-high three steals in a 74-69 win over Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coach Mike Woodson seemed pessimistic Galloway would play when asked about him Tuesday, noting the Culver native had not been practicing much. But Galloway looked like his usual springy self against the Wolverines and played a total of 28 minutes, likely far more than the Hoosiers were expecting.

"I knew I was going to try to play (today)," Galloway said. "I got ready. ... I just wanted to go out there and not really think about it. Obviously (the injury is) going to be sore, but I gotta keep going. I have my teammates out there so I know who I'm fighting for."

The second-year guard was crucial to keeping Indiana within striking distance in the first half. With Xavier Johnson languishing on the bench with two fouls, Galloway ran the offense as a quasi-point guard for much of the final 11 minutes of the opening half, dishing out four assists and driving to the rim for a couple of baskets. It was on those drives that he demonstrated he was fully healthy, or at least capable of playing as though he is. He wasn't the same kind of creator Johnson is, but he kept Indiana within relative striking distance in the final minutes of the half, when the game could've really gotten away from the Hoosiers.

When Johnson returned to the game in the second half, Galloway stayed on the court for almost all of the final 16 minutes, playing in place of starting shooting guard Parker Stewart. Having him in the lineup along with Jordan Geronimo seemed to really spark Indiana's defense and the Hoosiers held Michigan without a field goal for more than 11 minutes. One of the bigger plays of the game came when, with the Hoosiers down 60-48, Galloway poked the ball away from Michigan guard Eli Brooks. The ball bounced to Johnson, who fed Trayce Jackson-Davis for a dunk, slicing the deficit to 60-50, part of what turned into a 28-4 IU run. Galloway seems to find a way to be disruptive on defense every game he plays and his first game back from an injury was no different.

"It's more mental than it looks like," he said of playing with the injury. "I really try not to focus on being tired, but focus on ways I can help the team or do the little things. It's challenging playing two games in a row or three or four, but we have to do it in order to win."

The big question now is how much the sophomore is able to play against Illinois on Friday. He's sure to be sore in the morning and the Hoosiers have to face the Illini at 11:30 a.m. Such is life in the Big Ten Tournament. If he's able to play significant minutes again Friday, it will be a true credit to Indiana's training staff and Galloway's physical and mental toughness.

