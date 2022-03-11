Big Ten Tournament Pregame: 9) Indiana (19-12) vs. 1) Illinois (22-8)

INDIANAPOLIS – Now what?

Indiana turned in one of its two best wins of the season Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan, a 74-69 triumph that saw the Hoosiers roar back from 17 points down to snap a nine-game losing streak against their 1976 national championship antagonists.

It was a truly galvanizing moment for the program, a sign that what coach Mike Woodson has been preaching all season might finally be coming to fruition. As he has said all along, his team competes every night and refuses to quit and that goes a long way. Thursday, it took the Hoosiers into the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.

That victory might be a significant milestone for the program under Woodson's stewardship, but it might not be enough for this particular season, at least as far as the NCAA Tournament is concerned. The win over Michigan moved Indiana up one crucial spot in ESPN's bracket projections, from "First Team Out" to "Last Team In." In other words, the Hoosiers would be dancing if the season ended today. Alas, it does not and there is no guarantee Indiana would keep its spot in the field if it were to lose to No. 1 seed Illinois this afternoon.

So, we return to the question: now what? Was Thursday's second-half performance, in which the Hoosiers clamped down completely on the defensive end, got out in transition on offense and Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated Hunter Dickinson down low, a one-off? Or was it the start of something larger? The answer might determine whether the Hoosiers earn an NCAA Tournament bid. A win today would clinch that bid, or so the conventional wisdom goes. Essentially, it comes down to this: can Indiana come down off the emotional high of Thursday's win quickly enough to take the court with energy against the Illini?

Above, I said the win over Michigan was one of Indiana's two biggest wins of the season. The other game in that category came Jan. 20, when the Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak against Purdue and fans at Assembly Hall rushed the court. The Hoosiers followed that win up with a flat performance against the Wolverines three days later, falling 80-62. Jackson-Davis said Indiana took Michigan "for granted" that afternoon.

Indiana will have to demonstrate significant mental toughness to avoid a similar letdown against Illinois this afternoon. The good news is there is little chance the Hoosiers will take their opponent lightly today. Illinois, ranked 16th in the country, earned a share of the Big Ten regular-season crown with a victory over Iowa on the final day of the regular season and has already beaten Indiana once this season, a 74-57 pasting at Assembly Hall on Feb. 5. Indiana led 46-42 with 13 minutes left in that contest, but was out-scored 32-11 down the stretch.

The Illini, who will be playing their first game in the tournament after earning one of the four double byes, are a poor matchup for Indiana because of the presence of all-everything center Kofi Cockburn and the coterie of shooters who surround him. The 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn is a load for anyone, but he is especially tough to defend for an Indiana team whose nominal center, Jackson-Davis, gives up three inches and 40 pounds to him. Jackson-Davis struggled against Dickinson on Thursday until Woodson made a fateful change early in the second half, switching backup small forward Jordan Geronimo on to the Michigan center. Geronimo fronted Dickinson in the post the rest of the afternoon and the All-Big Ten center did not so much as attempt a shot for a crucial 7:30 stretch as Indiana came back. Geronimo's length and motor frustrated Dickinson and Indiana would be remiss if it did not try the same strategy against Cockburn. Another option would be to try lineups with Jackson-Davis at power forward and Michael Durr in at center guarding Cockburn. Durr is not much of an offensive threat, but has proven capable of walling up against some of the Big Ten's best centers.

Geronimo's performance on Dickinson was only one part of Indiana's defensive dominance against the Wolverines in the second half, when the Maize and Blue went without a field goal for more than 11 minutes. Almost as important was Woodson's decision to ride with Trey Galloway at shooting guard in place of Parker Stewart. Galloway finished with four points, five assists and a season-high three steals in 28 minutes in his first game back from a groin injury. He is sure to be sore this morning and its anyone's guess how much he'll be able to go. Indiana would love to have him on the court for significant minutes to check Illinois' Trent Frazier or Alfonso Plummer, but it's unclear whether that will be physically possible for him today. If not, Stewart will have to play the defensive game of his life to keep either of those talented guards out of the paint. The Illini are deadly when their guards are driving and kicking and Indiana's first line of defense on the perimeter has to hold.

The Hoosiers are trying do what few IU teams before them have done: win multiple games in the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana has not accomplished that feat since 2003, but it might have to do so today if it wants to be playing meaningful games a week from now. Thursday's win was big. Adding another today would be even bigger.

