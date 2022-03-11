Halftime: (1) Illinois 33, (9) Indiana 31

INDIANAPOLIS – Letdown avoided.

Coming off its big win against Michigan on Thursday, Indiana did not suffer from the feared hangover and instead was the aggressor early in its matchup against top-seeded Illinois. All five Hoosier starters had field goals by the first media timeout and Indiana built a lead that reached as many as five points.

That early performance is a sign of growth from this team. After beating Purdue in January and seeing its fans storm the court, the Hoosiers were flat three days later against Michigan and were never really in the game. Avoiding such a performance today was the top priority.

Now comes the hard part: sustaining that energy for 40 minutes.

Illinois was on its heels in the early minutes thanks to Indiana's defense, which turned in a performance in the early going that was nearly on par with its stifling effort against Michigan in the second half Thursday. During one stretch in the first half today, the Illini missed 11 straight field goals and did not make a basket for 9:12. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, they also went cold during that stretch, with just one field goal in 4:21 and were unable to build a sizable lead when they had the opportunity. Illinois is too good to be held down for very long and the Illini eventually steadied themselves and hold a 33-31 lead at halftime despite shooting only 31% in the first half. Indiana is shooting 45% at the break. Illinois has made its mark at the foul line, where it is 8 for 12, compared to 2 for 2 for Indiana.

There were some bright spots in the half for the Hoosiers. Chief among those was the play of Trey Galloway, who came off the bench to score six points on 3 for 4 from the field in nine minutes. Galloway, who returned against Michigan after missing the previous five games with a groin injury, looked none the worse for wear after playing 28 minutes Thursday. He was once again explosive attacking the rim and was able to semi-capably run the point when Xavier Johnson came off the floor for rest. He even stayed in the game when Johnson returned and it's possible Galloway will be the featured shooting guard much of the rest of the day in place of Parker Stewart. The same situation occurred Thursday, with Galloway playing almost all of the final 16 minutes at the position. Stewart is still nominally the starter, but we could be in the midst of a changing of the guard for Indiana at the 2.

Illinois went in front by as many as five points and seemed to be on the verge of taking control of the game, but Indiana continued to fight and the game remains close at halftime. The Hoosiers are doing a good job of taking care of the ball (just three turnovers) and are holding their own on the boards against one of the better rebounding teams in the country. Kofi Cockburn has been a lot to handle inside and has nine points and five rebounds, but the Hoosiers have made him work for his points, at the very least, and have bothered him into a couple of misses from close range.

Indiana could use more from Trayce Jackson-Davis, however. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, who surpassed 1,500 career points in the first half today, the 17th Hoosier to ever do so, has not played badly, at least not compared to the rough first halves he turned in against Michigan and Purdue in its last two games. He went at Cockburn in the post on offense and has six points on 3 for 5 from the field plus four rebounds and two assists, but he has also struggled to hold on to the ball a few times. Indiana's pick-and-roll actions have been largely ineffective so far because Illinois guard Trent Frazier is working incredibly hard to keep Johnson from getting around the screen. While Jackson-Davis has thrived in those actions recently, he might need to return to his roots as a more traditional back-to-the-basket player if he's going to affect this game on the level Indiana needs.

The Hoosiers have put themselves in position to have a chance in this game. Beating the Illini is still a tall order, but if Indiana can put together 20 solid minutes, it will be there at the end. The Hoosiers are one great half from punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

