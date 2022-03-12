Big Ten Tournament Pregame: 9) Indiana (20-12) vs. 5) Iowa (24-9)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten's hottest offense will meet its hottest defense today with a trip to the conference tournament championship game on the line.

Indiana has been terrific on defense for most of the tournament, limiting Michigan to 31% shooting in the second half of Thursday's victory and following that by holding Illinois to 36% in a quarterfinal upset Friday afternoon. The Hoosiers have been destructive on the defensive end at times, swinging the game against Michigan by holding the Wolverines without a field goal for 11:10 and then keeping Illinois scoreless for 4:52 in the second half to take the lead in that contest.

But Indiana is running into a buzzsaw today. As usual, Iowa has been one of the better offensive teams in the country all season, but it has really kicked into gear in this tournament. In a second-round win over Northwestern on Thursday, the Hawkeyes set Big Ten Tournament records for points (112), 3-point field goals (19) and margin of victory (36). If there is one area where Indiana's defense could use some work, it's in defending drive-and-kick action. The Hoosiers have been better at it lately, but there have still been times where their perimeter defenders get beaten off the dribble and the Hoosiers struggle to get back out to shooters when they have to help in the paint – IU's closeouts have left something to be desired for much of the season. That could be a fatal weakness against the Hawkeyes this afternoon.

Iowa followed that pasting of Northwestern by shooting better than 60% from 2-point range against Rutgers in an 84-74 triumph Friday, its seventh win in the last eight games (the only loss was a 76-74 defeat at the hands of Illinois in Champaign). Forward Keegan Murray, the conference's leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, scored 26 points against the Scarlet Knights and went 10 of 14 from inside the arc. Indiana might have some trouble defending the 6-foot-8 forward, who is a true three-levels scorer. Race Thompson will draw the assignment to start, but the Hoosiers would have liked to have Jordan Geronimo's athleticism available off the bench to give Thompson some rest. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, Geronimo suffered a knee injury late in the win over Illinois and has not been a full participant in warm-ups this morning (though he is in uniform and doesn't have any wrap on his knee). If he is able to go, I'd expect Indiana to lean him as much as possible because he is something of an ideal defender against Murray.

Iowa has surrounded Murray with an array of shooters led by Jordan Bohannon, who is in his sixth year as a key player for the Hawkeyes. He's a 39.1% 3-point shooter and made five 3s in the win over Northwestern. Xavier Johnson could get the first chance to defend Bohannon, but Indiana might eventually call on sophomore Trey Galloway to take on the veteran sharpshooter, especially if it needs Johnson to check Joe Toussaint instead. Galloway has been disruptive on defense in this tournament, which has seen him play his first two games in nearly a month because of a groin injury. He has four steals in the two contests and has gotten his hands on several other passes. As Indiana desperately tries to keep the Hawkeye guards out of the paint, Galloway's presence could be key this afternoon.

The first time these teams met, on Jan. 13 in Iowa City, the Hoosiers led by double digits in the first half, but let the game get away in the final stages and fell 83-74. There is some hope for Indiana in that defeat, however, particularly in the fact it scored 48 points in the first half against an Iowa defense that has been leaky at best for much of the season (and for most of the last decade). The Hoosiers cooled off after halftime of that contest, but they proved they can score points in bunches against the Hawkeyes when they are clicking.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has 45 points in the first two games of this tournament, had 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting and added 11 rebounds in that January matchup against the Hawkeyes. Unlike Michigan and Illinois, Iowa does not have anyone who can really hope to check Jackson-Davis in the post. While the All-American forward has been thriving in pick-and-roll offense with Xavier Johnson in recent games, today might be an occasion where the Hoosiers get him the ball with his back to the basket. Filip Rebraca, Iowa's 6-9 center, is not going to stop Jackson-Davis one-on-one in the post and if the Hawkeyes have to send a second defender, Indiana will have opportunities from the outside. This might be scary for Indiana fans to hear, but this game could come down to the Hoosiers' ability to knock down the open 3-pointers the Iowa defense provides. They went just 7 for 22 in the first matchup despite a bevy of good looks and it cost them.

As far as the stakes go, conventional wisdom states the Hoosiers clinched an NCAA Tournament bid with their victory over Illinois on Friday. However, there is still plenty of debate about whether Indiana will be playing in Dayton, Ohio at the First Four play-in games. ESPN's bracket projections have the Hoosiers as the lowest-ranked 11-seed at the outset of today's game, meaning a loss, especially a convincing loss, could knock the Hoosiers back down to a play-in contest. Then, too, there is the matter of potential bid-stealers, like Virginia Tech, which could make Indiana's Selection Sunday a little bit more tense than it would like. To avoid any of that drama, the Hoosiers could use a win and an appearance in the tournament championship game. The conference's hottest team stands in its way.

