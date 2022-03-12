Halftime: (5) Iowa, (9) Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana got the full Iowa experience in the first half this afternoon.

The Hoosiers raced out to a 12-point lead in the first five minutes thanks to a leaky Hawkeyes defense that struggled to get back on defense against Trayce Jackson-Davis and struggled to check him with one defender even when it did get back. Jackson-Davis scored 10 points in that opening five-minute stretch and the pro-Indiana crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was roaring. Iowa went 0 for 5 from 3-point range in that first segment and looked almost lost on the floor.

Then the hottest offense in the Big Ten woke up. After the first media timeout, the Hawkeyes got red-hot from the outside, hitting four 3-pointers in a row, three of them from Keegan Murray and the fourth from his twin brother Kris Murray, to close within two points. By the 8:39 mark, the score was level, but Indiana finished strong to take a 38-32 lead into the break. That opening stretch was tough to watch, but Iowa never stopped chucking and ended up going 6 for 17 from beyond the arc in the first half. Such is life for one of the streakiest teams in the country. The Murray brothers combined for 20 points in the half and Indiana misses not having Jordan Geronimo – seemingly out with a knee injury – to check one of them.

Almost as important as Iowa's renewed 3-point shooting after the first timeout was some sloppiness from Indiana offensively. The Hoosiers have done a better job of handling the Iowa press than they did the first time the teams met – although Iowa has not used it much yet, possibly saving it for the second half when it might catch the Hoosiers with tired legs – but they committed a series of turnovers in half-court offense, including a pair from point guard Xavier Johnson, which helped the Hawkeyes get out in transition and get open looks. Making every offensive possession count is crucial against an explosive team like Iowa and Indiana has been just a little loose with the ball. Worse, Johnson, who had been so good at feeding Jackson-Davis on the way to five assists in the early part of the game, picked up a pair of cheap fouls in quick succession and sat for the final seven minutes of the half. Once again, two fouls is an automatic sub-out for the rest of the half for Mike Woodson.

Without Johnson on the floor, sophomore Trey Galloway ran the Indiana offense and did a passable job, getting the Hoosiers a flurry of good looks from the outside with drive-and-kick actions. Before the game, I wrote the game might come down to how many open 3-pointers Indiana can hit because Iowa's often-porous defense provides so many. So far, the Hoosiers have not made enough. They are just from 3 for 10 beyond the arc at halftime and two of those made 3s came from Johnson. The team's top shooters, Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp are a combined 0 for 9 from the field despite some very good looks thanks to Galloway and Johnson. Jackson-Davis has saved Indiana with 16 points on 8-for-11 from the field, a completely unstoppable force inside, but he can't do it all. There was an ominous sign late in the half when Jackson-Davis got the ball in the post and faced a double-team, leaving Kopp wide open on the wing in front of him. Instead of passing out, the All-American forward put up a tough hook shot. It might mean nothing, but if Jackson-Davis is losing faith in his shooters somewhat, that could spell trouble.

Another Iowa cold spell from long distance came late in the half and Indiana was able to find enough offense between Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson (seven points on 3-for-3 shooting) to go back in front after Iowa briefly led. Any way you slice it, holding this Iowa team to 32 points on 40% shooting is a win for the Indiana defense, which has been very good most of the day. A Tamar Bates 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the half sent Indiana into the locker room with momentum and the possibility the Hoosiers will find some shooting after halftime. If they do, I don't know if Iowa can stop IU.

