Hoosiers make NCAA Tournament in signature win vs. Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS – The significance of Indiana's 65-63 win over top seed Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals Friday afternoon was written all over the face of coach Mike Woodson, which bore a broad, thousand-watt smile as he entered the locker room to greet his triumphant players after the game.

"It's a journey that we started way back (during the team's August trip to the) Bahamas," Woodson said of his first season leading the Hoosiers. "I've had an opportunity to build young teams like in Atlanta [with the Hawks, where he was head coach from 2004 to 2010] and I know what the grind is like. It's just getting guys to believe in what you do on and off the court, both ends of the floor. Our guys have bought into my stuff, I guess you can say, and my stuff ain't always the greatest, but it's working for us now. That's what's more important for me and makes me feel good, too.

"It's more about our university and the program. I mean, we've been on a rollercoaster ride with Indiana University basketball and it's nice to see guys now playing at a much higher level and now get an opportunity to play in the Big Dance."

Will Indiana get that chance in the Big Dance, aka the NCAA Tournament? Most expert bracketologists seem to think the Hoosiers' upset win over the No. 16 Fighting Illini, their third victory over a top 20 team this season, is enough to cement their spot in March Madness. Might there still be a few tense moments if some teams steal bids with upsets over the next several days? It's not out of the question, but Indiana has made its case over the last two games, defeating Michigan and Illinois to reach the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2013 and win multiple games in the tournament for the first time since 2003. When it mattered most, with the eyes of the Selection Committee fixed on them, the Hoosiers have put together three of their best halves of the season in a row (the first half against the Wolverines notwithstanding). For an up-and-coming program learning to win under a new coach, that matters, regardless of what comes next.

With the victory, Woodson became the first Indiana coach since Kelvin Sampson in 2007 to win 20 games in his inaugural season at the helm.

"He's found his way through this, in terms of finding out, understanding your own team," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "You don't just snap your fingers and say 'We're going to win.' And he's done a terrific job of feeling his way through, where shots come from, who they're coming from. And then you're starting to see some leadership ... step in to help that team win."

That leadership has mostly come from two players: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson. For the second straight day it was that pair, which is turning into one of the deadliest pick-and-roll combos in the Big Ten, that led the Hoosiers to victory.

Jackson-Davis spoke frankly after the game, admitting a 3-for-9 performance in a 74-57 loss to the Fighting Illini on Feb. 5 had sapped some of his confidence and sent him into a month-long slump. He snapped out of that funk with 19 points in the second half against Michigan on Thursday and kept right on rolling Friday, going over, around and through 7-foot Illinois center Kofi Cockburn on the way to 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting. The All-American forward scored 15 points in the second half, including nine of the final 11 for the Hoosiers after Illinois took a 57-54 lead with 5:04 left. So many times this season, Indiana's offense has folded in the game's biggest moments, but today Jackson-Davis refused to let it do so. He even hit a 17-foot jump shot when Cockburn was reluctant to come out and guard him beyond the free throw line, a shot Woodson has been begging his best player to take all season. Later, Jackson-Davis calmly swished two free throws with 26 seconds left to give the Hoosiers the lead for good. Cockburn had owned Jackson-Davis for the better part of three seasons, but Indiana's star got the better of his Illinois counterpart today in arguably the biggest game of his career. That's how a legacy gets created and Jackson-Davis's is growing by the day now.

"I think (Thursday) ... he bounced back and showed his teammates and the coaching staff and this program that he's a damn good player in the Big Ten and he's been that way for some years," Woodson said of Jackson-Davis. "So today I challenged him again. I was like, 'Man, you've got to go out and play (Cockburn) and make him respect you, and I thought he did a hell of a job in that regard."

As a cherry on top, Jackson-Davis became just the 17th Hoosier to reach 1,500 career points and the second (along with Alan Henderson) to notch 1,500 points, 750 rebounds and 150 blocks.

Then there was Johnson, whom Underwood called one of the most underrated guards in the Big Ten. The senior point guard provided the game's indelible image, sprinting down the court and pinwheeling his arms wildly after Indiana secured the ball with 1.7 seconds left to all but clinch the victory. It was a moment that seemed very far away in December when Johnson suffered through an ice-cold shooting performance against Notre Dame and heard loud boos from the Indiana crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Today, in the same building, he turned in 13 points, six assists, two steals and only one turnover in an under-control performance against one of the best pick-and-roll defenses in the country. Though Illinois guard Trent Frazier did everything he could to keep Johnson out of the lane, the former Pittsburgh standout still wiggled his way into the middle and hit a couple of midrange jumpers that would have been almost unthinkable for him just a few weeks ago. He didn't let the tight Illinois defense hassle him into mistakes, putting his development from the inconsistent, often-overzealous player who arrived in Bloomington last summer on full display. After the game, he was asked whether had anything to say to those who booed him in December. His answer was diplomatic, but to the point.

"I don't have anything to say to them, honestly," Johnson said. "It's just us, honestly. We've been about us all year, and we're going to be about us when we're successful."

Jackson-Davis and Johnson have been the engines driving this team in recent games, but the Hoosiers got contributions from all over the roster in the win over the Illini. A quick rundown of some of the others:

Trey Galloway , playing his second game in less than 24 hours after missing more than three weeks with a groin injury, turned in eight points on 4-for-6 shooting, including three strong drives to the basket in quick succession in the first half, when the Hoosiers were stagnating somewhat offensively. He also had a steal and nearly had another in the game's biggest moment, poking the ball away with 1:21 left and Indiana up 62-61 only to lose it off his foot as he tried to corral it. He remains a disruptive defensive force every time he steps on the court and it was good to see he was little the worse for wear after playing 28 minutes Thursday.

, playing his second game in less than 24 hours after missing more than three weeks with a groin injury, turned in eight points on 4-for-6 shooting, including three strong drives to the basket in quick succession in the first half, when the Hoosiers were stagnating somewhat offensively. He also had a steal and nearly had another in the game's biggest moment, poking the ball away with 1:21 left and Indiana up 62-61 only to lose it off his foot as he tried to corral it. He remains a disruptive defensive force every time he steps on the court and it was good to see he was little the worse for wear after playing 28 minutes Thursday. Race Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half, including a corner jumper with 10:43 left on which he held his follow through. His development into a consistent outside shooter (he is hitting 44% since Jan. 23) has been one of the more underrated aspects of the season's closing stretch for Indiana. His shooting hadn't swung a game previously so it flew somewhat under the radar, but it did today and Woodson deserves a lot of credit for continuing to push his senior forward when he only made 3 of 25 to start the season.

hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half, including a corner jumper with 10:43 left on which he held his follow through. His development into a consistent outside shooter (he is hitting 44% since Jan. 23) has been one of the more underrated aspects of the season's closing stretch for Indiana. His shooting hadn't swung a game previously so it flew somewhat under the radar, but it did today and Woodson deserves a lot of credit for continuing to push his senior forward when he only made 3 of 25 to start the season. Indiana's defense, which held the Illini to 36% shooting one day after limiting Michigan to 39%, continued to flex its muscles. It held the Illini, one of the more balanced offenses in the country, without a field goal for more than nine minutes in the first half and gave up very few easy baskets to anyone except Cockburn, who can bully his way to the rim almost whenever he wants. "I know defense will win games if guys are committed to defending and rebounding the ball and that's what we've been doing here as of late," Woodson said.

Of course, Indiana's performance was not without mis-steps down the stretch. The Hoosiers nearly gave the game away through a combination of Galloway's lost steal, a Thompson charge when he had a three-on-one break and could have lobbed to Jackson-Davis, a missed 15-foot jumper from Johnson and a missed front end of a one-and-one from Miller Kopp, the team's best free throw shooter. So many times this season, mistakes like that have cost the Hoosiers games. Today, however, Illinois fumbled the game right back, throwing the ball out of bounds on the game's most crucial possession with 15 seconds left. Given second life because of Kopp's missed free throw with 10 seconds to go, Illinois again couldn't get it done as point guard Andre Curbelo left a layup short. For the second straight day, it was Indiana that got the game's biggest stop, a refreshing change of pace after weeks of heartache.

The Hoosiers are now 20-12 and have accomplished just about every goal that seemed realistic for Woodson before the season. The new coach guided Indiana to a win over Purdue, turned the Hoosiers into one of the premier defensive teams in the conference and seems to have locked up (or nearly so) the program's first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016. As an added bonus, Woodson has notched a pair of the biggest wins in the recent history of the team on back-to-back days and has a chance for more Saturday. His vision for the program is coming into focus.

