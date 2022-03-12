Indiana comes up short in semis, Big Dance likely awaits

INDIANAPOLIS – For most of this season, there has been a familiar rhythm to Indiana's losses. The Hoosiers have generally come up one or two possessions short, often in agonizing fashion, and then coach Mike Woodson and his players have glumly spoken about how they need to find some way to make one or two more plays so they can start winning such games.

Saturday's 80-77 loss to No. 5 seed Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was different. Yes, it was plenty agonizing when Iowa's Jordan Bohannon banked in a 28-foot prayer with 1.1 seconds left after Indiana had played letter-perfect defense for 25 seconds, but the Hoosiers' postgame reaction was far more upbeat than it has been in the past in similar situations. Rather than talk of needing to "get over the hump," Indiana was looking forward to better days on the horizon and the likely NCAA Tournament bid it will receive Sunday. Instead of feeling as though the inability to win big games is some kind of failing inherent to this team, the Hoosiers seemingly chalked up the loss to some bad luck against a red-hot opponent (Iowa has won 8 of 9).

Winning back-to-back Big Ten Tournament games against Michigan and Illinois to probably clinch its spot in the NCAA Tournament seems to have lifted a weight off Indiana's shoulders that not even Bohannon's shot could re-attach.

"We played our basketball and we executed well, we listened to Coach (Mike Woodson)'s plan and we finally got over the hump," forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said of Indiana's performance in the conference tournament. "After that first game against Michigan, I think that's when we started to believe. I think when we got down to Iowa late, I still think that out team believed that we were going to win and then obviously they hit a tough shot and it happens. That's just basketball."

While Indiana lost for the fifth time in nine games despite holding a lead with less than six minutes left in all nine, the end-of-game sequence felt different than it has in most of those other defeats. Whereas in the past the Hoosiers (20-13) have let the game slip through their fingers, Iowa went out and grabbed it from them today. The Hawkeyes are a good team and that happens sometimes.

The positive for Indiana is that it executed offensively down the stretch for the third straight game. Iowa kept burying 3-pointers (four in the last 2:27 and 14 for 32 in the game), but the Hoosiers never folded. Keegan Murray drilled a 3 to put the Hawkeyes up 74-71 with 1:51 left, Iowa's first lead since it was 27-26, but Indiana answered right back with a pick-and-roll action that Jackson-Davis converted into a layup. Bohannon then splashed another 3-pointer to make it 77-73 and complete a 19-6 run, but Xavier Johnson hit a pair of free throws to close the gap and then made what might have been an iconic play had the game ended differently, stripping Iowa's Tony Perkins in the backcourt with 33 seconds left and scoring a fast-break layup to knot the score at 77. That's a level of response to adversity the Hoosiers had not mustered really all season until this tournament, when they have done so three games in a row.

"This team has made major strides this weekend," Woodson said. "We're battled-tested, we been in so many games and the games that we have come up short, it's been tough, but our guys have always responded and we'll respond again after this one. This stings a little bit because we played well enough to win the game."

Johnson was outstanding again with 20 points and nine assists, continuing his run of almost All-American-level play late in this season. But the star for the Hoosiers far and away was Jackson-Davis, who poured in 31 points, his fourth 30-point game of the season, on 15-of-21 shooting. He sensed early on Iowa had nothing for him defensively and attacked the basket over and over again. He spoke Friday about breaking out of a month-long slump and he has done just that over the last several days, playing some of the best basketball of his career. His 76 points and 45 rebounds in the conference tournament were both single-season Indiana records.

After the game, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, who chose to return for a third year with Indiana to play for a new coach because he wanted to be part of the revival of this program, took some time to reflect on his legacy, which has been almost completely re-written in just the last few days.

"(Likely bringing Indiana back to the NCAA Tournament) means a lot to me because I'm a Hoosier born and bred, and just coming back for my third year playing for (Woodson), it's been an honor and a blessing," Jackson-Davis said. "I'm just glad because we didn't have the year that wanted, but we're just showing people here at this tournament and just believing in what we're doing and how (Woodson's) going to help us get to where we need to be. And I think this tournament has shown that we're still here and Indiana basketball is going to get back on top here soon."

Yes, if there was ever a moral victory in college basketball, Indiana earned it against the Hawkeyes. The loss should do little to hurt the Hoosiers' chances of making the NCAA Tournament and a game against one of the hottest teams in the country in which Indiana stood toe-to-toe for 40 minutes might even be one last impressive data point for the Selection Committee to consider.

And yet.

This game was there for the taking. The Hoosiers led by 12 just five minutes into the game and were up 38-32 at halftime. They went in front by as many as nine with 5:29 left after Miller Kopp splashed back-to-back 3-pointers in a 42-second span and Jackson-Davis drove home a dunk after a Johnson steal. That could have been the end of it. Instead, Iowa came storming back with 3-pointer after 3-pointer. The Hawkeyes are a brilliant offensive team (they set a Big Ten Tournament record for points with 112 against Northwestern on Thursday after all), but Indiana's defense, which had been very good most of the day to that point, broke down somewhat in the last five minutes.

There were several possessions Indiana mis-communicated against Iowa's screening actions, with two Hoosiers following one Hawkeye and none checking the other member of the pick-and-roll duo. That's how Bohannon got open for his 3-pointer that put the Hawkeyes in front 77-73: Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson both followed Iowa's Kris Murray after Murray set a screen and Bohannon popped out completely unguarded. Defensive breakdowns of that exact nature have happened too much this season – Ohio State's tying basket in Columbus with five seconds left was another example – and Indiana desperately needs to clean it up.

"Miller and X just didn't communicate," Woodson said of Bohannon's 3. "They came together on the screen and both went to (Murray) and left (Bohannon). Hell, one of the best shooters in the country wide open and he made us pay."

Then, too, there was Indiana's complete inability to guard Keegan Murray, who had 32 points on 8 for 10 from 3-point range. Race Thompson worked hard defensively against the Big Ten's leading scorer, but he just isn't quick enough to close out on Murray consistently when he has to help in the paint. A gut punch for the Hoosiers is the knowledge that the best mark for the 6-foot-8 Murray on their roster, Jordan Geronimo, was out with a knee injury.

So it has gone for Indiana this season, a star-crossed campaign that will probably end in the NCAA Tournament despite all of the bad breaks and what-ifs. That speaks to Indiana's resilience from game to game, but if the Hoosiers end up needing to play a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio, just to reach the final 64-team March Madness bracket, there will still be a somewhat sour taste from the fact that finishing just one more win late in this season from a group of five opportunities over a three-week span would have staved off that fate. There are plenty of positives to pull from the loss to the Hawkeyes and Indiana is still peaking at the right time, but this defeat is also just one more chapter in that string of almosts.

