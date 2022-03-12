Indiana falls to Iowa, 80-77, on buzzer-beater in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS – Sixth-year senior Jordan Bohannon broke Indiana's heart in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament this afternoon, banking in a game-winning 28-foot 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds on the clock to send No. 5 seed Iowa to an 80-77 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Trayce Jackson-Davis's 31 points and 10 rebounds were not enough to lift the Hoosiers to their first conference tournament title game since 2001. Xavier Johnson added 20 points and nine assists.

3 Takeaways

Trayce Jackson-Davis was a star, again: Maybe no player across college basketball has done more to bolster his legacy at his particular school in the conference tournaments this year than Jackson-Davis. After scoring 45 points in Indiana's wins over Michigan and Illinois in the first two games of the tournament, he ripped off 10 points in the first five minutes this afternoon, running the floor and getting out ahead of Iowa's bigs, none of whom could stay with him. Indiana has been running very good pick-and-roll offense in recent games, but coach Mike Woodson and Jackson-Davis clearly sensed the Hawkeyes had no one who could check the All-American forward in the post and Indiana tried to get him the ball with his back to the basket as often as possible. Whenever he was left one-on-one, he immediately went to work and finished strong around the rim. In the second half, Iowa began sending a second defender at Jackson-Davis for a hard trap every time he touched the ball and he did a fairly good job of stepping through and finding either Race Thompson with interior passes or hitting shooters with kick-out passes. For the third straight game, Indiana's best player was unstoppable.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

With Indiana struggling from 3-point range most of the afternoon, Jackson-Davis was almost the entire offense for large stretches of the game. He went 15 of 21 from the field and added three assists to his total as he passed out of double-teams. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball also blocked two shots. After Iowa likely strategized how to slow him down all halftime, he scored or assisted on 13 of Indiana's first 15 points in the second half to keep Indiana in front into the game's later stages.

Jackson-Davis topped 30 points for the fourth time this season and notched his first double-double since Feb. 8 and his 10th this season. His 76 points and 25 rebounds in the Big Ten Tournament are Indiana single-tournament records. He passed Archie Dees to move into 16th place on the all-time IU scoring list with his performance.

Tip-Ins

The Hoosiers played in the semifinals of the tournament for the first time since 2013. ... The Hawkeyes defeated Indiana 83-74 on Jan. 13 behind 29 points for Kris Murray (Keegan was in foul trouble). The Hoosiers led by double digits in both contests. ... Indiana came into the game among the "Last Four Byes" in ESPN's NCAA Tournament projections, directly on the edge of being forced into a play-in game. ... Iowa set Big Ten Tournament records in its second-round win over Northwestern with 112 points, 19 3-pointers and 36-point margin of victory. ... The Hoosiers came into the game leading the Big Ten and 12th in the nation in field goal percentage defense at 38.9% after holding Michigan to 31% in the second half and limiting Illinois to 36% overall. Iowa shot 46% today and 14 of 32 from 3-point range. ... Indiana led 15-3 less than five minutes into the game. ... The Hoosiers have held leads with less than six minutes left in nine straight games. They have only won four of them. ... Indiana went 5 for 19 from 3-point range (Miller Kopp made two in a 42-second span in the second half) and shot 48% from the field overall. ... The Hoosiers held a 50-24 advantage in points in the paint.

What's Next?

The Hoosiers will wait for Sunday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show to learn for certain whether they have made the NCAA Tournament and whether they will have to play in Dayton, Ohio for the First Four to reach the final 64-team bracket. Matchups against previous opponents Michigan, Rutgers and Notre Dame are not out of the question in the event Indiana is put in a play-in game.

