Indiana going dancing

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time since 2016, the NCAA Tournament field will include Indiana, but the Hoosiers will have to win one game to get to the final 64-team bracket.

The Hoosiers (20-13) learned tonight during the tournament's Selection Show they will be playing in Dayton, Ohio, in the First Four on Tuesday against Wyoming for the right to earn a No. 12 seed in the tournament. The winner will move on to face No. 5 seed St. Mary's of the West Coast Conference in Portland, Oregon, on Friday in the tournament's first full round.

The Hoosiers break a five-year drought without an NCAA Tournament appearance, the longest stretch for the program since it went without a bid for five straight years from 1968 to 1972.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson is the first Hoosiers coach to lead Indiana to the NCAA Tournament in his inaugural season since Kelvin Sampson did so in 2007. That pair and Mike Davis are the only coaches in Indiana history to accomplish the feat.

The Hoosiers earned their NCAA Tournament spot with a pair of wins in the Big Ten Tournament over Michigan and No. 1 seed Illinois. They lost to Iowa 80-77 in the tournament semifinals. The Hawkeyes went on to win the tournament title with a 75-66 triumph over Purdue today.

"I don't think anyone wants to see us right now," Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "I think we've proven not only to the Big Ten but to the country that we're also a top team that can compete with anyone."

Wyoming went 25-8 and 13-5 in the Mountain West. The Cowboys spent a week in the AP Poll at No. 22 but lost three of their last five games, including a Mountain West Tournament defeat at the hands of Boise State. Sophomore forward Graham Ike averages 19.6 points and 9.6 rebounds. The Cowboys are in the tournament for the first time since 2015.

dsinn@jg.net