IU women nab No. 3-seed, set to face Charlotte

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana women's basketball drew at No. 3-seed in the Bridgeport regional and will face 14-seed Charlotte in the first round of the NCAA tournament at home on Saturday.

The draw, which was announced Sunday night, is a milestone for the Hoosiers (22-8, 11-5 Big Ten), who have never earned a 3-seed or better and have never before hosted the opening rounds of the tournament.

Charlotte is 22-9 and secured a place in the tournament by beating Louisiana Tech 68-63 in the Conference USA Championship on Saturday.

The winner of Saturday's opening round game will move on to face the winner of 6-seed Kentucky vs. 11-seed Princeton. NC State is the No. 1-seed in the Bridgeport regional, and UConn is the second seed.

This is Indiana's eighth tournament bid, and Hoosiers will look to build on their best-ever tournament performance in 2021, when they reached the Sweet Sixteen and the Elite Eight for the first time before falling to Arizona. Indiana has won at least one tournament game in every appearance since 2016.

