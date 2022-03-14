Inside Indiana as the Hoosiers prepare for the NCAA Tournament

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson was not happy about the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee's decision to put Indiana in the tournament's First Four as one of the last teams in the field and then, if the Hoosiers win their opening game, send them to play in Portland, Oregon.

"They'll pay for it," tweeted Johnson, who is averaging 18 points and nearly eight assists over his last seven games.

"(It's) definitely going to make us play with a chip on our shoulder," Johnson said Monday of the Hoosiers' draw. "I'm not disappointed we didn't make it – we made it. We came (to the First Four in Dayton, Ohio) ready to play. ... Didn't put a chip on just my shoulder, we're all going to play with a chip on our shoulder, honestly."

The Hoosiers will get a chance to make the committee realize the error of their seeding when they take on Wyoming tonight at Dayton Arena in the program's first NCAA Tournament game since 2016, the longest drought for Indiana in 50 years. The winner will move on to face No. 5 seed St. Mary's on Thursday in Portland.

"I told them when we sat in Assembly Hall (Sunday) and got the message that we were going to the Big Dance, it was great to celebrate, but the celebration is behind us," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. "We've got to look forward. And I thought we had a pretty good practice (Monday) to start preparing for Wyoming."

NCAA Tournament dreams

Tonight's contest will be the first March Madness game in which any of Indiana's players has ever taken part. In addition to the players on the roster who have spent the past several years toiling on NIT-level Indiana teams, transfers Johnson, Parker Stewart, Michael Durr and Miller Kopp all came from programs that went without a tournament appearance in their time there.

Now, all of them will get to live out childhood dreams.

"Back when I was a little kid I always just dreamed of playing in the championship game and hitting free throws for the win," Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "I won't say what team it was, because I will tell you it wasn't Indiana.

"It's always been a dream playing in the tournament. And finally getting that opportunity I think is really cool. After we got selected, I was really relieved because I was really anxious leading up to it, especially going through it. Not seeing our name until the final bracket (on the tournament's Selection Show) was a little nerve-wracking. But finally having that pressure off your shoulders and you're finally playing for something, playing for a national title I think is really cool."

Fatigue not a factor

Indiana was only 18-12 in the regular season and had to earn its spot in the Big Dance with a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers turned in just such a performance, beating Michigan and top-seeded Illinois to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2013, where they finally succumbed in an 80-77 thriller against eventual tournament champion Iowa.

The Big Ten Tournament's schedule dictated the Hoosiers play games Thursday, Friday and Saturday, meaning tonight's contest will be their fourth in six days. Wyoming, meanwhile, bowed out of its conference tournament Friday, giving it three days off before playing the Hoosiers. Still, Indiana is not worried about tired legs.

"With all the work we put in this summer, I didn't think it was that big of a deal for me," Jackson-Davis said of playing three straight days. "And then just going on that run, I was actually just ready to play. I was ready to go after the first game. I was ready to play the next one. After the next one I was ready to play the next one. I think that's how all of our teammates were. ... I don't think fatigue is big for us when you're trying to win a championship."

Hoosiers forward Race Thompson even suggested there could be a benefit to having a quick turnaround after a string of terrific performances in the conference tournament.

"We played well in Indy and hopefully we can put that together and carry it over here and get a win," he said.

Pick-and-roll connection

Indiana's offense in recent games has heavily relied on pick-and-roll action between Johnson and Jackson-Davis, with Johnson coming off a screen and getting to the hoop to shoot a floater, throw a pass inside to the All-American forward or kick out to a shooter on the perimeter if the defense pinches the middle.

Jackson-Davis has spent much of his career at Indiana playing as a traditional back-to-the-basket post, but he's enjoying the Hoosiers' new offensive style and even pushed Woodson to lean on it more often.

"We've had that connection," Jackson-Davis said of playing with Johnson. "Over the last few weeks, especially with a lot of bigger, slower guys we're playing against, I think the pick and roll is working a lot better."

A significant part of Indiana's improvement in such sets has come from Johnson, who is a much better decision-maker in pick-and-roll situations than he was at his previous school, Pittsburgh. There, Johnson was one of the focal points of the offense, needing to be a significant scoring threat in addition to a distributor. Adjusting to being pass-first, score-if-necessary point guard this year has been a season-long process, but he has come close to mastering it in recent games, raising his assist numbers and cutting down on turnovers simultaneously.

"If you go back and look at the beginning of our season and probably midway through our season, we try to run a lot of pick-and-rolls, but X [Johnson] wasn't there yet at the time," Woodson said. "And X has grown so much that it's allowed me to play what I came here as a coach to play offensively, which is some good pick-and-roll along with post-up.

"It's got to be a balance in the mixture. And we struggled in the pick and roll early on in the season. And I just kept piecing it in here and there, here and there. And now X, he's grown. He's figured it out. And when I say figure it out, he's figured it out to a point where he knows when he's got it. He knows when he doesn't have it. He knows when the lob or the pocket pass is there, the throwback, all of that takes time. And he's starting to figure it out."

Johnson understands his role in the offense: if at all possible, get the ball to Jackson-Davis and let the star forward use his athleticism in space.

"We've been doing it since day one, me going off a ball-screen, getting downhill and I see Trayce running off the screen and jumping, jumping as high as he can to get the ball," Johnson said. "It's amazing to me how athletic this dude is, because when I first came here I was actually shell-shocked how high he can jump. ... It's just God-given talent for him."

Jackson-Davis finds his way

Jackson-Davis was almost not here. He said in April he had just about decided to leave Indiana for the professional ranks after his sophomore season when he went in to talk to Woodson, who at the time had just been hired as the new coach, about the future of the program. Woodson laid out his vision and Jackson-Davis was quickly sold on what the coach could do for him and what that would mean for Indiana.

The First-Team All-Big Ten forward has been coachable all season in pursuit of that vision, according to Woodson.

"When I took the job over, and Trayce allowed me to coach him, I told him in front of his parents that I'm not an easy coach," Woodson said. "(I said) 'I'm going to challenge you and push you. And if you allow me to do that, I think you will grow as a player.' And he's done that. He's allowed me to actually coach and push him. And I know there's days he walks out of that gym pissed at me. But, hey, at the end of the day, it's just coaching, man. As long as he knows that I love him and I'm in his corner, that means more to me than anything."

Woodson, a former Big Ten MVP himself, knows the pressure Jackson-Davis has been under as he has tried to guide the Hoosiers back to college basketball relevance. When his best player was going through a mini-slump in February, the coach could see the stress telling. In the Big Ten Tournament, when Jackson-Davis set Indiana records for points and rebounds in a single conference tournament, all of the pair's work together paid off.

"It's been a roller coaster ride for him," the former Knicks and Hawks coach said. "I've watched him, really, as of a month ago it was so intense, you could see it in his face. I mean, if these guys would stay the hell away from social media, life might be a little bit better. Really. But he's dealing with the fact that he's a guy who can possibly go to the NBA. He could possibly be an All-American – all these things are going through this young man's mind. Can you win the Big Ten? Can you win a couple of games in the Big Ten Tournament?

"There's a lot of things that are at stake. And I get it. It's a part of playing this game. And my whole thing to him is, 'Hey, you can't wear it, you've got to cherish the moment and still grind and work.' I mean, you can't run from it. And I thought he stepped up big time, man, in the Big Ten Tournament. He took it to another level, which was nice to see."

Hoosier Nation showing up

Jackson-Davis has spoken repeatedly during his three years at Indiana about his desire to bring the program back to where it has been in the past, a championship contender. While the Hoosiers are not considered among the nation's best teams this season, the NCAA Tournament appearance is a step in the right direction. How does accomplishing that long-sought goal make him feel?

"It's a huge pride, honestly," Jackson-Davis said. "Especially just because you can feel a different type of energy in the air, especially after that Big Ten Tournament run that we had. It's when we're playing good ball, it's just the whole state gets behind us. And I think it's really cool. I know that (in Dayton) we're going to see a lot of red in the stands. And I honestly can't wait to get back on the floor."

Geronimo's availability

Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo turned in a hugely important performance in Indiana's win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, locking down Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson with all-out effort in the post. Dickinson had dominated the game's first half, but did not score for the final 15 minutes after Geronimo took over guarding him. The defensive switch helped the Hoosiers rally from 17 points down to win.

Geronimo had a solid performance against Illinois in the semifinals, but with little more than six minutes left he slipped and fell, suffering what Woodson said was a knee injury in the process. He was dressed against Iowa, but was not a full participant in warmups and did not play. Woodson is more optimistic about the sophomore's status for Tuesday.

"I think he's going to play," the first-year coach said. "He worked a little bit (Monday) in practice. So we'll see how it goes. I'll get a better feel when he wakes up in the morning, see where he is."

If Geronimo is available, he might get a chance to guard 6-foot-7 Wyoming point guard Hunter Maldonado, who averages 18.4 points and 6.3 assists.

Woodson's return to March Madness

Woodson has spent his entire coaching career in the NBA, but when he was in college he led the Hoosiers to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament twice in four seasons.

Tonight, he has a chance to become just the second Indiana coach to win an NCAA Tournament game in his first season at the helm and just the second coach ever, joining Larry Brown, to win an NCAA Tournament game in his first season in college after starting his head coaching career in the NBA. Brown accomplished the feat in 1983 and is one of Woodson's coaching mentors.

"I'm thrilled to death to be back in the Big Dance," Woodson said. "For me it's like a dream come true. I've been in basketball a long time. I've worn a number of hats as a player, as a head coach, as an assistant coach. But (it's great) to be able to come back and coach your alma mater, a place where the university was really good to me as a player. I think I played for probably the greatest college coach that's ever graced the floor in Bob Knight. It's like a dream come true. So it's good to be back."

"The play is so intense," the coach added, when asked about his March Madness memories. "And that's how it should be. It's like the NBA Playoffs. The level of play just goes to a different level."

Cinderella in the making?

Indiana's relegation to the First Four does not necessarily foreclose its chances of making a deep run in the tournament. Other teams have done so, including Virginia Commonwealth in 2011 – the Rams reached the Final Four after ESPN's Jay Bilas said their inclusion did not pass the "laugh test" – and UCLA a season ago. The Bruins' run, which ended in the Final Four with an overtime loss to undefeated No. 1 seed Gonzaga, was on Indiana's minds in the aftermath of Sunday's bracket reveal and even before that.

"That was something that was actually spoken even before the Big Ten Tournament, how our season is not over yet and no matter what happens you can always make a run at the end of the season," point guard Rob Phinisee said. "Yeah, we know what happened last year with UCLA, and right now we're just focused on Wyoming and just looking forward to that game."

