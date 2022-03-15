Halftime: Indiana 30, Wyoming 25

DAYTON, Ohio – Well, Indiana didn't come out flat in its first NCAA Tournament game in six years. It's not just satisfied to be here. In fact, the Hoosiers appear to care enough about this game that they spent most of the first half fighting nerves and the somewhat sloppy play that went with it. Luckily for Indiana, Wyoming seemed to be dealing with many of the same issues.

The result was an ugly half that saw the teams combine to shoot 35% and ended with Indiana ahead 30-25, mostly on the strength of a 21-16 advantage on the glass, which included nine offensive rebounds. The Hoosiers, particularly Race Thompson (five rebounds, three on the offensive end) worked extremely hard on the boards and should probably be ahead by more, but they missed a bevy of shots around the rim. In addition, Thompson drew a foul after grabbing two offensive rebounds on one possession, but missed both free throws. Indiana is 7 of 11 at the foul line. Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been playing at an All-American level recently, has 14 points on 4 of 6 from the field, missing a couple of shots in close early, including an air-balled jump hook from six feet, but getting stronger as the half went on. It was a rough go most of the period for Indiana's offense as the pick-and-roll sets that have worked so well were not really there in the first half. Wyoming has done a decent job of denying Jackson-Davis the ball and making any other Hoosier beat them. So far, Thompson is the one IU has relied on most heavily, but he has missed several bunnies, as well, plus the pair of free throws. Xavier Johnson, so good late in the season and in the Big Ten Tournament, made a 3 and knocked down a ridiculous reverse layup, but was otherwise ice-cold, struggling to finish around the rim and going 2 for 8 from the field in the half. He has only one assist, though to his credit, he has not tried to force the issue too much and does not have a turnover.

The good news for Indiana: its defense made the trip to Dayton. To a man, the Hoosiers have walled up and given Wyoming almost nothing easy. Cowboys forward Graham Ike, who scores nearly 20 points per game, has not seen a defender of Jackson-Davis's caliber this season and it showed. Ike tried to attack the Indiana star in the early going, hoping to get him in foul trouble, but Jackson-Davis played straight up, contested every shot and came away with a pair of blocks as Ike started the game 0 for 5. At halftime, he has three points on 1 for 6 from the field and Jackson-Davis also drew a charge against him.

Wyoming's best offense has been from the outside. The Cowboys are 4 for 9 from 3-point range despite top shooter Drake Jeffries being 0 for 4. They are moving the ball decently well to get open shots and they have made some tough ones over some late Indiana contests. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, nearly shot themselves out of the game, going 1 for 8 from beyond the arc. Eventually, you have to make a few and Indiana has had a lot of open looks. Crucially, however, Wyoming has limited those looks to Johnson and Indiana's power forwards, Thompson and Jordan Geronimo. Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp have been much more tightly guarded. Kudos to Wyoming's preparation for knowing IU's personnel on the short turnaround.

Much of the offense Wyoming has managed has come from point guard Hunter Maldonado, who spent most of the half posting up against Parker Stewart and Rob Phinisee and trying to back them down. The Cowboys have gotten a couple of kick-out 3-pointers off of those sets, but the 6-foot-7 Maldonado has also been out of control on a regular basis and has seven turnovers. Stewart and Phinisee have done a good job holding their ground against the bigger guard. Indiana will accept the give-and-take there.

The bottom line is Jackson-Davis is the best player on the floor and neither Ike nor backup Hunter Thompson has any prayer of guarding him one on one in the post, but Wyoming has done a good job of denying post entries on most possessions. When Indiana has been able to get the ball into the post, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has gotten to the rim with ease. His ability to finish when he gets in close has been hit or miss, but it's clear he can take over the game if he starts to finish. Indiana is in position to win this game. Can it knock down one or two 3s to close it out?

dsinn@jg.net