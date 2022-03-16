Indiana beats Wyoming

DAYTON, Ohio – Trayce Jackson-Davis carried Indiana into the NCAA Tournament with a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament. On Tuesday, the southpaw forward carried the Hoosiers a step further, through the First Four.

Indiana topped Wyoming 66-58 in the Hoosiers' first NCAA Tournament game in six years behind 29 points for Jackson-Davis on 10 for 16 shooting in front of a raucous pro-Indiana crowd at Dayton Arena. Jordan Geronimo, who missed Saturday's game against Iowa with a knee injury, returned and scored a career-high 15 points and added seven rebounds for the Hoosiers.

The victory sends the Hoosiers (21-13) into the tournament's Round of 64 as a No. 12 seed, where they will face No. 5 seed St. Mary's (25-7) in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday.

Jackson-Davis continued the torrid stretch that has seen him score 20 points in four straight games for the first time this season. He added nine rebounds and a block to his line and put the Hoosiers in front 54-47 when he threw down a two-handed dunk off an alley-oop from Xavier Johnson with 3:43 left.

After a timeout, Geronimo scored inside on another assist by Johnson. The Cowboys put on a full-court press, but Johnson broke it out and found Jackson-Davis for another alley-oop the star forward punctuated with a "raise the roof" celebration.

With the win, Indiana coach Mike Woodson became the second coach ever to start his head coaching career in the NBA and then lead a college team to an NCAA Tournament in his first year at the amateur level. Woodson's mentor Larry Brown also accomplished the feat in 1983.

Indiana's defense held Wyoming's top two guards in check: top 3-point shooter Drake Jeffries went 0 for 6 from beyond the arc, while 6-foot-7 point guard Hunter Maldonado tried to keep his team in the game with post-ups against smaller IU guards, but committed 10 turnovers.

Wyoming turned the ball over 19 times and Indiana had a 17-3 advantage in points off giveaways.

Tip-Ins

Jackson-Davis's 29 points moved him past Randy Wittman for 15th place on the all-time Indiana scoring list. He is second among players who only played three seasons for the Hoosiers. ... Indiana is 13-2 all-time against the Mountain West. The Hoosiers are 4-0 against Wyoming. ... Indiana came into the game leading the Big Ten and 17th in the country in opponent field goal percentage at 39.1%. Wyoming shot 43% from the field and 6 for 19 from 3-point range. ... Indiana's six-year stretch without an NCAA Tournament win is the longest stretch for the program since it went eight straight seasons without one from 1959 to 1966. It was the first NCAA Tournament game for every player on IU's roster. ... Indiana and Wyoming have both won national titles. The Hoosiers have done so five times (1940, '53, '76, '81 and '87) and Wyoming won of the first NCAA Tournaments, in 1943. ... Indiana had a 46-26 advantage in points in the paint. ... The Hoosiers shot 42% from the field, 2 for 13 from 3-point range, including a 22-minute drought without a 3, and 12 of 20 at the foul line. ... Johnson, who came into the game averaging 18 points and seven assists in his last seven games for IU, scored 10 points on 3 for 12 from the field and dished seven assists. ... Indiana fouled a 3-point shooter twice in the final four minutes. Parker Stewart and Geronimo committed one such foul each. ... Among those in attendance was class of 2023 Indiana commitment Gabe Cupps, a guard who is a Dayton native and plays high school basketball in the city.

