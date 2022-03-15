NCAA Tournament First Four Pregame: Indiana (20-13) vs. Wyoming (25-8)

DAYTON, Ohio – Indiana's moment has arrived. For the first time in six years, the Hoosiers are back in the NCAA Tournament, college basketball's biggest stage.

Their opening stop is the First Four, the quartet of games tonight and Wednesday that will trim the field from 68 to 64. It's not exactly the Final Four, but for the first time in more than half a decade, Indiana is playing meaningful games after the Big Ten Tournament. For a program that is trying to find its way under rookie college coach Mike Woodson, that means something. The Hoosiers' first test comes against Mountain West foe Wyoming, with the winner earning a No. 12 seed and advancing to Thursday's first round, where it will face No. 5 seed St. Mary's in Portland, Oregon. Playing three time zones away against a rested team less than 48 hours after a late-night game would be a brutal challenge for the Hoosiers, but they can't worry about the Gaels yet. Tonight, it's all about the Cowboys and announcing their return to national relevance with gusto.

All season, Indiana has talked about reaching the NCAA Tournament as an end in itself; a bid, the Hoosiers implied, would be sure a sign the program was back on track after a half-decade wandering the wilderness. Now that the team has reached its ultimate goal, it has to decide whether it is satisfied. The Hoosiers could determine that everything from here on out is gravy, come out flat tonight and be back in Bloomington for good by early Wednesday. Conversely, they could continue, as they did in the Big Ten Tournament, to play at a level which makes a makes a motivated Indiana team one the entire bracket would like to avoid. Just a season ago, UCLA was in a similar situation, having returned to the tournament for the first time in three years, but relegated to the First Four. The Bruins not only won their opening game but tore through the East Region, reaching the Final Four before falling to undefeated No. 1 seed Gonzaga in overtime. The Hoosiers have talked about finishing their season like UCLA, which opened this year No. 2 in the country after its Cinderella run.

"That was something that was actually spoken even before the Big Ten Tournament, how our season is not over yet and no matter what happens you can always make a run at the end of the season," point guard Rob Phinisee said. "We know what happened last year with UCLA, and right now we're just focused on Wyoming and just looking forward to that game."

The Cowboys will not be a pushover. Though not a major-conference opponent, Wyoming comes from a league, the Mountain West, that got four teams in the NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys were an at-large bid after bowing out in the semifinals of their conference tournament against Boise State, which earned a No. 8 seed in the March Madness bracket. Of the two teams playing tonight, Wyoming is the one that has spent time in the AP Poll this year, checking in at No. 22 for a week in February after a 21-3 start to the season. The Cowboys have not been quite as good lately, losing five of their last nine games.

Wyoming is led by the inside-outside combo of 6-foot-9 forward Graham Ike, a back-to-the-basket bruiser, and 6-7 point guard Hunter Maldonado. The pair combines to average 38 points, more than 15 rebounds and nearly nine assists. Ike (pronounced "ee-kay") is the team's interior presence, adding 9.6 rebounds per contest to his 19.6 points per game. He is a left-hander who has terrific touch on a lefty jump hook over his right shoulder. Ike can also pass out of a double-team very well, which provides opportunities for sharpshooter Drake Jeffries, one of the Mountain West's best long-range threats at 42% from 3-point range (44% outside of one 2-for-17 stretch over three games in the middle of the season). If Indiana has to double Ike, Jeffries could shoot Wyoming to a win.

Maldonado is a good passer who is adept at feeding Ike in the post. As a 6-7 ball-handler, he frequently faces a guard over whom he has a significant size advantage. When that happens, Maldonado is not averse to going into the post himself and backing down his opponent. He has a nice back-to-the-basket game in his own right and creates a bevy of matchup problems for opponents. Xavier Johnson will get first crack at guarding Maldonado, but if Jordan Geronimo is available – he missed Saturday's game against Iowa with a knee injury, but coach Mike Woodson seemed optimistic about his status for tonight – he could be a good matchup for IU against the big point guard.

So, with Ike and Maldonado creating so much offensive production and opening space for Jeffries, how can Indiana have success? The equation starts on offense and, as it usually does for the Hoosiers, it starts with Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. The pair has been utilizing the pick-and-roll to devastating effect in recent weeks, but switched back to a post-up heavy offense against the Hawkeyes on Saturday, when it became clear Iowa had no one who could stop Jackson-Davis one-on-one. Wyoming lacks a rim protector and it's very unlikely Ike will be able to handle the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball's athleticism by himself. If that's the case, the Hoosiers would be remiss if they did not feed their star as often as possible and let him go to work.

If Wyoming sends a double-team at Jackson-Davis in the post (I'd be surprised if they don't), Indiana has two options:

1) Let the forward get the ball down low and then kick out to shooters on the perimeter when the double comes. This relies on Indiana making shots from 3-point range, which is always a dicey proposition, but Wyoming might be somewhat uniquely vulnerable in this area. Having watched their film, one of the Cowboys' biggest flaws is poor effort on close-outs. They don't get out to shooters quickly and they usually run at them with hands down. Combine that with Jackson-Davis's passing and Indiana will have plenty of looks. Johnson, Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart et al have to deliver.

2) Go back to running the pick and roll that has worked so well with Johnson coming off a screen and looking for Jackson-Davis or his own shot. Ike is not a particularly good pick-and-roll defender and can get caught in no-man's land, not close enough to the ball to stop a floater or a pull-up jumper, but not far enough back to stop the lob to the roller. Unless Maldonado does what Illinois' Trent Frazier did Friday and fights through every screen, Johnson will have opportunities to create. Not many guards can do what Frazier did.

So, Indiana's offense will likely have opportunities, if only because Jackson-Davis and Johnson are the two most athletic players on the floor. On defense, Jackson-Davis will likely have to take on Ike one-on-one, but, like Ike, he is a left-hander, minimizing some of the advantage Ike usually gets from going over his right shoulder. Ike has likely not seen an athlete like Jackson-Davis in the post this season. Even Arizona, which ripped the Cowboys apart in a 94-65 triumph in December, has its athletes concentrated on the perimeter. Johnson said something similar about his matchup with Maldonado, noting the Wyoming point guard likely hasn't seen someone who will pressure him on the ball like Johnson will. The Indiana point guard has to be careful to avoid foul trouble, however. Indiana's offense is not nearly as dynamic without him in the game.

When Wyoming was getting overwhelmed by Arizona's length and quickness, it tried a few possessions with a zone defense and it would not surprise me to see that tonight, either. If that is the case, Race Thompson or Geronimo will have to flash to the middle and create from there. Jackson-Davis flashing would work, as well, if he is willing to try a jumper from 16 feet should the Cowboys let him have it. After showing a strong aversion to such shots all season, he finally took one each against Illinois and Iowa, missing one and hitting one.

Make no mistake: this is unlikely to be a walk-through for the Hoosiers. The Cowboys are a veteran, tough group that will absolutely send Indiana packing if it comes out flat. If the Hoosiers play the way they did in the Big Ten Tournament, especially against Illinois and Iowa, they should be moving on to the Round of 64. Then, and only then, can they worry about the hassle of a flight to Portland.

dsinn@jg.net