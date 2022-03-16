Geronimo!: Hoosiers forward steps up in ugly win; St. Mary's looms for IU

DAYTON, Ohio – Indiana needed a spark.

Early in the second half of their First Four clash against Wyoming on Tuesday, the Hoosiers, playing in their first NCAA Tournament game in six years, were a bundle of butterflies, displaying all of the worst tendencies from their up-and-down regular season and struggling to put away an inferior Cowboys team despite a heroic performance from Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Into the spotlight at that moment stepped sophomore Jordan Geronimo. The springy wing had missed Saturday's game against Iowa with a knee injury, but he was plenty healthy against the Cowboys, pouring in nine of 11 Indiana points during a crucial second half stretch that opened the IU lead to eight and finishing with a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds in a 66-58 Hoosiers win.

"Even throughout the Big Ten Tournament, I think Geronimo has been a key to our run," Jackson-Davis said of the second-year standout. "So I wasn't surprised at all. He's an energy guy. He's going to go rebound. He's going to go get things at the top of the backboard and dunk it hard. So I'm happy for him because he's performing at a really, really high level for us. And without him we probably would have lost that game. So credit to him."

Geronimo showed no ill effects from the knee injury, which he suffered in the closing minutes against Illinois on Friday. He was active on the glass from the start and joined Jackson-Davis as players for whom Wyoming had no match athletically. He even stepped out and drained a corner 3-pointer, one of only two long-range shots the Hoosiers made in the game.

"As the days went by I started feeling a lot better and better," Geronimo said of his recovery process. "I even surprised myself how good I felt (Tuesday). And I just trusted my feeling, trusted how I felt. And I just played how I usually play, just explosive."

Geronimo's 11 second-half points, plus 29 points and nine rebounds from Jackson-Davis and a defense that forced 19 Wyoming turnovers, including 10 from point guard Hunter Maldonado, propelled the Hoosiers into the Round of 64, where they will face St. Mary's on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

Flying three time zones away to play a fifth game in eight days against a Gaels team that will have had nine days off by the time it takes on the Hoosiers sounds like a Sisyphean task for Indiana. But there will be plenty of time to think about that matchup when the Hoosiers' plane land in Portland around 6 a.m. on the east coast today. On that flight, Indiana can rest easy, knowing it has already gone as far as anyone expected it to this season. It fought off the jitters, advanced and got to see its name move into the final 64-team bracket. Every preseason goal has been checked off. From here on out, the Hoosiers are playing with house money.

As brutal as Indiana's upcoming schedule is, Jackson-Davis suggested it might be beneficial for the Hoosiers to be coming off a tournament win against a potentially-rusty team. Those jitters that might have played a part in Indiana going 2 for 13 from 3-point range and 12 for 20 at the foul line. Those should be a thing of the past against the Gaels.

"It's almost a sense of we get to step on the court before everyone else and we get to continue playing pretty well," Jackson-Davis said. "Even though shots didn't fall tonight, just being able to get our feet wet with the tournament, kind of what's going on with the balls and everything, I thought it was good for us."

The victory was a crowning moment in the first year of coach Mike Woodson's tenure, which has now done everything it needed to do in Year 1. No matter what happens next, Woodson will enter his second season with momentum. That might not mean much when the Hoosiers step on the court in November 2022, but it will be huge for recruiting this offseason, a crucial stretch during which the Hoosiers will have to replace significant production with Jackson-Davis almost certainly leaving and several other key players facing decisions on whether to move on.

It appears, however, Indiana might have a solution to some of that lost production on the roster already. Geronimo put all of his upside on display tonight, throwing down three put-back dunks, out-hustling and out-jumping Wyoming on the glass, showing a deft touch around the rim and playing strong defense against three positions. It's always been clear he has all the physical tools to be a star and now he seems to be putting it together. Forget next season, if he's this good consistently right now, Indiana could be far more dangerous in this tournament than many thought.

Then there's Jackson-Davis, who continued to cement his legacy as one of the most important players in the recent history of Indiana basketball. Once again, when the Hoosiers were struggling and needed him most, he turned in an unstoppable performance, dominating inside on offense and making life miserable much of the night for Wyoming star big man Graham Ike. For the second straight game, Jackson-Davis quickly realized the Cowboys could not dream of covering him one on one in the post and he attacked every time he got the ball in single coverage. If Indiana had been able to hit any of the good looks Jackson-Davis created with kick-out passes, this game could have turned into something like a blowout.

Indiana's failure to hit shots when Jackson-Davis is double-teamed has cost it game after game in the last three years. Similarly, poor free throw shooting has been the Hoosiers' undoing time and time again. Tonight, the Hoosiers experienced both and won anyway. Yes, it was closer than the talent disparity would tell you and yes Indiana tried to give the game away in the final three minutes by twice fouling a shooter attempting a 3-pointer, but they were just too good for the Cowboys. They overwhelmed Wyoming with athleticism, strength and want-to, the last of which is becoming a staple of this team. With the game on the line, the Hoosiers made six consecutive shots from the field to close out the victory. They were the better team, they were poised enough and they deserved to move on.

Now, they have to do it again. Repeating their defensive performance from Tuesday, with a little bit more shooting thrown in, is an ideal March formula. Throw in the unexpected contributions from Geronimo and Indiana can begin to dream of what might be possible.

"Sometimes (in tournament play), you find a guy that steps up for you," Woodson said of Geronimo. "And he was the guy tonight. And it could be (Trey) Galloway the next night or Tamar Bates. That's the kind of team we've had all season. I'm happy for the young man because we needed the 15 points he gave us and his defensive presence on the floor. It was a total team effort and we'll need it moving forward."

That Indiana is moving forward at all after missing out on tournament play for five straight years is notable. That it is doing so in significant part because of a player who might be finding his way at just the right moment? That's the type of development that starts getting a team fitted for a glass slipper.

