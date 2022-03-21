NCAA Women's Round of 32 Pregame: IU vs. Princeton

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana students were back in class today after Spring Break, and the Hoosiers hope they will pack Assembly Hall tonight as the IU women play a Round of 32 game on their home court for the first time.

The athletic department announced Sunday that all students would be admitted free to No. 3-seed Indiana's game against No. 11-seed Princeton (25-4), which tips off at 8 p.m.

A crowd of 6,389 turned out for Indiana's 85-51 win over No. 14 Charlotte on Saturday, the first NCAA tournament game the women have hosted at Assembly Hall. Mackenzie Holmes put up 19 points, Grace Berger had 18 and Aleksa Gulbe scored 15.

The Hoosier women (23-8) have won at least one game in their four most recent NCAA tournament appearances.

Princeton knocked out sixth-seeded Kentucky – a team that beat Indiana 88-67 in November – in the first round Saturday night, 69-62. Abby Meyers, the unanimous Ivy League Player of the Year who leads the Tigers with 18.2 points per game, scored a career-high 29 against the Wildcats, the most any Ivy League player has put up in an NCAA Tournament game since 2000.

If the Hoosiers are going to make it back to the Sweet 16, they'll have to end a Princeton win streak that stands at 18 games. They would also have to beat the Tigers for the first time in program history: Princeton claimed victory in the only previous meeting by a score of 62-51 on Dec. 30, 1978 in New Jersey.

But when it comes to NCAA Tournament success, history is working against the Tigers. Princeton has appeared in the tournament eight times – all since 2010 – but this is just their second time reaching the round of 32. The Tigers have never been to the Sweet Sixteen.

Luckily for the Hoosiers, playing at home has provided a considerable advantage. Indiana is 13-2 at Assembly Hall so far this season, including a 10-game win streak from Dec. 6 to Feb. 19 this season. Saturday's attendance was the 10th largest in program history (the crowd of 13,007 who turned out for the 2018 WNIT Championship game continues to hold the all-time title), but perhaps tonight's game can become another one of those

