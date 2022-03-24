IU offseason roster moves: Lander enters portal

Indiana is going to have significant roster movement in the coming months as the Hoosiers prepare for the likely departure of some of their top players and the arrival of coach Mike Woodson's first recruiting class, featuring five-star point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

The first domino fell Wednesday, when sophomore point guard Khristian Lander announced he was entering the transfer portal. Lander also entered the portal in April 2021, shortly after Woodson was hired as the head coach, but pulled his name out after Woodson re-recruited him. This time, however, it seems as though he intends to leave.

"I will always have love for Hoosier Nation,” the Evansville native wrote on Twitter. “Want to say to all my brothers that have been on this team (in 2021 and 2022) that I love y'all and we will always have a bond! wish all you you guys the best!"

Lander's story at Indiana is in part one of unreasonable expectations. Originally a five-star recruit (No. 27 nationally) in the 2021 class out of Evansville Reitz and the early favorite for 2021 Mr. Basketball, Lander re-classified to 2020 and arrived in Bloomington as a 17-year-old that summer, weighing barely 165 pounds.

The thought at the time was he would make a great pair with Trayce Jackson-Davis in pick-and-roll offense – the kind of offense in which Jackson-Davis eventually thrived with Xavier Johnson this season – but when games began in the 2020-21 season it became clear Lander, while obviously possessed of excellent court vision, was not a good enough shooter or defensive player to see any kind of consistent minutes. Playing behind Rob Phinisee (and, playing out of position, Armaan Franklin) at point guard, Lander shot just 26% in 10.1 minutes per contest under Archie Miller as the Hoosiers went 12-15.

Woodson convinced Lander to come back for his sophomore season, but also brought in Johnson as the point guard of the present and recruited Hood-Schifino as the PG of the future. Lander was the third-string point guard for most of the season, but had some flashes of the player many thought he could be coming out of high school – he notched nine points, six assists, six rebounds and two steals (plus four turnovers) in a game against Louisiana in which Phinisee was injured.

"It was perfect," Woodson said of Lander's performance against the Ragin' Cajuns. "Again, I've always said next man up. Yeah, he hasn't played a lot, but he was ready to play. I thought he gave us some positive minutes, did a lot of good things on the floor on both end of the floor. We just got to get him running our ball club a little bit better and taking pride in not turning the ball over."

Despite those flashes, the left-hander was never able to earn consistent minutes and in fact only played in seven games after November. When Phinisee went down with plantar fasciitis in late January, it was Trey Galloway, not Lander, who got most of the backup point guard minutes behind Johnson.

Then, too, there was the matter of Lander being one of the five players Woodson suspended for a February game against Northwestern because of violations of team rules (Johnson, Parker Stewart, Michael Durr and Tamar Bates were also suspended). For a young player struggling to find minutes under a disciplinarian coach, that likely did not help his cause.

So, Lander will likely move on from the Hoosiers. He showed enough flashes during his time in the program to make me believe he will find a home with a good team and contribute to its success. Still, Indiana has other options at the position and his departure opens up a scholarship. He will not be the last departure this offseason.

dsinn@jg.net