IU offseason roster moves: Durr enters portal

Indiana center Michael Durr, who played one season for the Hoosiers after spending three years at South Florida, has entered the transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

"Indiana and Hoosier nation thank you for a memorable year," Durr wrote on Twitter. "It has been a crazy experience and I have made relationships that will last a lifetime. Love"

The 7-foot Durr was a bit player for Indiana this season, averaging 1.5 points and one rebound in 7.1 minutes per contest while backing up Trayce Jackson-Davis. He was originally brought in as a player who could share the court with Jackson-Davis, with the latter playing power forward as he did next to Joey Brunk in 2019-20, but that type of role never materialized for Durr, leaving Jackson-Davis to play somewhat out of position at center for the second straight year.

The Atlanta native had a slightly bigger role at the beginning of the year, hitting the occasional 15-foot jumper and holding his own in post defense against some of the Big Ten's best centers. That culminated in his performance against Purdue on Jan. 20, when he played a key role in Indiana breaking a nine-game losing streak against its rival. Durr was on the court for 24 minutes in that contest with Jackson-Davis in foul trouble and helped hold Purdue's elite center combo of Trevion Williams and Zach Edey to a season-low combined total of 14 points, blocking two shots and notching two steals in the process. The Hoosiers won 68-65.

After that, however, Durr played double-digit minutes only once the rest of the season. He was just not enough of an offensive threat – sub-par hands in the post were his biggest weakness – to justify giving him minutes except when Jackson-Davis needed a breather.

Durr's departure announcement is the second in two days for Indiana, following that of point guard Khristian Lander. Either could still pull his name out of the portal, but that seems very likely unlikely at this point. The Hoosiers are bringing in three players in the 2022 recruiting class, meaning they have to free up at least three roster spots this offseason. The expected departures of Durr and Lander would leave Indiana one spot over the limit.

One priority for coach Mike Woodson this offseason in the transfer portal will be finding height. Without Durr, Indiana has no one taller than 6-9 on the roster and if Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson depart for the NBA or the transfer portal, Indiana will be left with sophomore Logan Duncomb and incoming big man Kaleb Banks as the only "bigs" on the roster. The Hoosiers desperately need a traditional center or at least someone who can protect the rim on a semi-consistent basis.

