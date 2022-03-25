IU offseason roster moves: Phinisee enters portal

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere, he announced this morning.

"Hoosier nation, I’d like to thank you all for your continued support through all the ups and down these past 4 years," Phinisee wrote in a social media message. "Through it all you have stuck with me and supported me to continue my journey. ... I’d like to thank all my former teammates, coaches and managers for developing me and making my time enjoyable at Indiana. #ForeverAHoosier."

Phinisee will receive his degree from Indiana after spending four years in Bloomington. He did not go through Senior Day festivities with teammates Race Thompson and Parker Stewart, an indication he might be leaning toward returning, but Indiana's depth chart at point guard could be crowded next season: five-star incoming freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino will likely get substantial playing time and veteran Xavier Johnson, who started over Phinisee at the point this season, could return for another year with the Hoosiers. Phinisee's departure might be a hint Johnson is leaning toward coming back.

Phinisee, a Lafayette native who chose the Hoosiers over his hometown Boilermakers, had an up and down career. He provided an enduring highlight just a few games into his freshman season, when he drained a 30-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Butler in the Crossroads Classic. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 27 minutes per contest that freshman season and seemed on the way to being a cornerstone of the program early in the Archie Miller Era.

Instead, in Miller's last two seasons at the helm, Phinisee's confidence waned and he never fully grabbed the reins as Indiana's starting point guard. As a junior in 2020-21, he shot just 26% from 3-point range and at times seemed to have little faith the ball would go in when it left his fingertips.

New coach Mike Woodson made restoring the 6-foot-1 guard's confidence a priority during his first summer leading the program. Although Phinisee played fewer minutes as a senior than in any of his three previous seasons – Johnson's arrival in Bloomington after playing three years at Pittsburgh made that an inevitability – he appeared more sure of himself on the court.

This season, Phinisee battled through an injury to his foot and then plantar fasciitis, but in between provided the season's most indelible memory, knocking down a corner 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to beat then-No. 4 Purdue and snap a nine-game losing streak against Indiana's rival. When the Assembly Hall crowd stormed the court after the victory, Phinisee ended up hoisted on his teammates' shoulders.

"I was trying to make my way through the crowd to my teammates, and then once we got all in a circle, I think it was (Johnson) actually who started it," Phinisee said of the postgame celebration. "X tried to pick me up and Trayce (Jackson-Davis) picked me up and all the teammates picked me up. Just a surreal experience I won't forget. I just love my teammates, and I love Indiana University."

He scored 20 points in the victory and made four 3-pointers after a pregame conversation with Woodson, who encouraged him to shoot if he was open.

"When I took the job, I sat down with everybody that decided to stay, and I told Rob, 'Hey, what happened in the past is in the past, man,'" Woodson said that night. "'I'm telling you, you can shoot it. You can do your thing, man, and it's okay to be good. It's okay to be great.'

"I told him tonight in the locker room, regardless of what anybody says, I'm always going to be in your corner. That's all he needs right there."

Phinisee's departure comes on the heels of those of point guard Khristian Lander, center Michael Durr and shooting guard Parker Stewart since Wednesday afternoon. Indiana has three players coming into the program in its 2022 recruiting class, meaning it now has one open roster spot for another freshman or someone from the transfer portal.

