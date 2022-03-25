IU offseason roster moves: Stewart will not return

Indiana guard Parker Stewart announced he will not return to the Hoosiers next season. He has one year of eligibility remaining, but he is undecided on whether he will enter the transfer portal and use it or try to get a pro basketball career started immediately.

Stewart posted a graphic listing each of the three schools he has attended (Pittsburgh, Tennessee-Martin and Indiana) with the caption, "Every stop was a blessing. I'm forever grateful."

Stewart went through Senior Day festivities during Indiana's final game at Assembly Hall this season.

The senior guard came to Indiana in the middle of the 2020-21 season, joining the program from Tennessee-Martin after his father, UT-Martin coach Anthony Stewart, died suddenly in November 2020. Stewart did not play for the Hoosiers in 2020-21 and elected to stick with the program after it transitioned from former coach Archie Miller to Mike Woodson.

In his one season on the court in Bloomington, Stewart started 31 of the Hoosiers' 35 games and averaged 6.2 points while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range. He was brought in to provide outside shooting punch and he did that early in the season, hitting a blistering 46.7% from deep in his first 17 games, including a 6-for-12 performance in a 112-110 double-overtime loss to Syracuse on Nov. 30.

As the season wore on, however, Stewart's shooting cooled off. He went just 6 for 29 (21%) in his last eight games, including a 2-for-9 performance in what at the time seemed like a must-win game against Rutgers at Assembly Hall – though he did knock down a huge tying 3 in the final seconds of that game, setting up a buzzer-beater from Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. Against Purdue at Mackey Arena on March 5, Indiana, trailing by two in the final minute, ran a set play to get Stewart an open look and he missed.

Despite his shooting struggles late in the season, Stewart was able to stay in the lineup because he had improved significantly as an on-ball defender from the at-times-matador-like level he was in the early part of the campaign. He worked noticeably hard to stay in front of his man in the latter half of the season and in that 67-65 loss to the Boilermakers in March, he (with significant help) frustrated likely NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey into a 2-for-11 shooting performance.

Looking forward, Indiana has plenty of options at shooting guard and soon-to-be junior Trey Galloway, who was playing increasing minutes late in the season in place of Stewart, will likely slot into the starting lineup there next season, barring some major off-season re-shuffling. While Galloway is a better ball-handler and play-maker and a much more effective defensive player than Stewart, he is not nearly the shooting threat Stewart is – even when he was struggling at the end of the season, Stewart could stretch the defense because helping off of him was dangerous. Galloway shot just 21% from 3-point range this season in limited minutes. Once again, Indiana is going into the offseason needing to add significant outside shooting if it wants to have a good offense in the fall. Incoming freshman shooting guard CJ Gunn, an Indianapolis native, will help in that area, but the Hoosiers desperately need more.

Stewart is the third Hoosier in a two-day span to announce his future plans, joining point guard Khristian Lander and center Michael Durr, both of whom entered the transfer portal. The Hoosiers have three players in the 2022 recruiting class, so those three departures leave them at the scholarship limit. If anyone else leaves, Indiana can go in the portal and look for reinforcements.

