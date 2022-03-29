Brian Walsh introduced as new Hoosiers assistant coach

Indiana was in the market for a new assistant basketball coach after head coach Mike Woodson announced last week his putative No. 2, former IPFW head coach Dane Fife, would not return next season.

On Friday, Woodson, who just completed his first year leading the Hoosiers, announced he was promoting Brian Walsh, the program's team and recruiting coordinator, to a full-fledged assistant coach. He also promoted assistant coaches Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond to associate head coaches.

“I think it’s extremely important for our program that we continue to build on what we were able to accomplish this season and my first priority was to heighten the roles of Kenya and Yasir and allow Brian to broaden his responsibilities with an on-floor coaching role,” Woodson said in a statement. “I like the direction we are headed and appreciate their efforts and collaboration in helping the Indiana University basketball program reach its full potential.”

This afternoon, Walsh spoke publicly about news his position for the first time. The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, native played college basketball at Xavier and Akron and then moved into coaching, working under future IU coach Archie Miller at Dayton. He arrived at Indiana along with Miller prior to the 2017-18 season and has been with the program for the past five seasons in a non-coaching role.

Walsh played for Miller's brother, Sean Miller, at Xavier and was originally recruited to play for the Musketeers by Hunter. He was fielding calls about other jobs at the conclusion of this season, a fact of which he made Woodson aware. When Woodson called to offer him the assistant coach position, Walsh was with his wife and weeks-old daughter, born March 9, the day before the Hoosiers opened Big Ten Tournament play.

"I just remember, I was holding my daughter in my arms and my wife was sitting to my right," Walsh said of his phone call with Woodson. "For whatever reason, I put the phone on speaker and listened to him, and he offered me the job to bump me up. It was really emotional just, full circle, one year ago, the situation with the previous staff (Archie Miller being let go by the university administration), and then having the opportunity to stay on with Coach Woodson, and it's just been unbelievable. I believe in Coach Woodson at the highest level.

"He's an unbelievable coach, a really, really good man, and we had a blast this year. I think we accomplished a lot in his first year and just extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of the staff here."

Although it's not explicitly part of his job description, it's very likely Walsh will become the unofficial shot doctor of the Hoosier coaching staff. Indiana has struggled with long-distance shooting for five consecutive seasons, ranking outside the top 200 in 3-point percentage in each of those campaigns, a foible that has caused the Hoosiers to bog down offensively time and again.

Walsh led the Mid-American Conference in 3-point shooting while at Akron, hitting 44.2% from beyond the arc in league play as a junior. Indiana will likely look to him to bring that expertise to bear as an on-court assistant coach going forward.

"Obviously you look at recruiting, you look at the (shooting) numbers and you want to see if it can translate at the next level," Walsh said of his philosophy on helping the Hoosiers improve from long distance. "But at the same time, these guys on our team, they are really good shooters. And I think a lot of it has to do with between the ears. A lot of it is mental, especially at this place (Assembly Hall) where it's packed and the shots mean a lot. These guys want to perform for these fans. They want to win. No one wants to win more than our players, and they put in a ton of time.

"I would say it's a combination of them being in a good space in their head mentally and also it's our job as coaches to recruit the best talent and recruit skills that will translate from high school to college."

Walsh will play a key role on the recruiting trail, as well. In Woodson's first 12 months at the helm, the Hoosiers have received commitments from five high school recruits: Tamar Bates (class of 2021), Jalen Hood-Schifino ('22), Kaleb Banks ('22), Gabe Cupps ('23) and Jakai Newton ('23). Only Cupps, out of Dayton, Ohio, is from the Midwest. That was Fife's recruiting area of expertise, but the Hoosiers did not perform overly well in that region in Woodson's first year (they did sign Indianapolis native CJ Gunn in the 2022 class, but he had already committed during Miller's tenure and Hunter was the lead recruiter on him). Walsh, with strong connections in Pennsylvania and Ohio especially, will be expected to help change that in the next cycle. He emphasized it's his job to get recruits on campus and if he does so, Woodson has shown an ability to close the deal.

"When we get kids here and he talks with them in a one-on-one setting, he's really, really good," Walsh said of Woodson. "So just being able to set the table for him a little bit and getting the kid here, he's the finisher. ... That's something that (Indiana associate athletic director overseeing the basketball program Thad) Matta always told me to do is, 'Hey, you get them here, and you've done your job and you let Coach (Woodson) finish.'"

Walsh, 32, is just getting his coaching career started, but he plans to be in the business for a long time. If Indiana is to build a successful team this offseason, Walsh is likely to play a significant role in that process.

"I'm super passionate about this and I love it," Walsh said of basketball. "I've been doing it for a long time, like ever since I was a little kid. I think my first word was ball. This is what I feel like I was born to do, and I just love it. It's really not work for me. To bring that enthusiasm and excitement every day to the guys, I do feel like it's good, positive energy and I'm just really excited."

