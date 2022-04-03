Xavier Johnson arrested early Sunday morning

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson was arrested early this morning on charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, according to multiple reports and the Monroe County Correctional Center.

"Indiana University Athletics and the men’s basketball program are aware of the charges involving Xavier Johnson," an Indiana spokesperson said in a statement. "IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

Johnson started 34 of Indiana's 35 games this season, averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists, including 16.6 points and 6.6 assists in his final 10 games. The only game he did not start came against Northwestern on Feb. 8, when Johnson was among five players suspended for what coach Mike Woodson called a curfew violation. After that game, Woodson re-affirmed his desire to build discipline within in his program.

"I'm looking at it as doing the right thing for our university and our team," the first-year coach said. "When you talk about building a team, I'm building a culture here. I'm not here to mess around with guys who don't want to do what's asked of them. If they don't, they've got to go. That's how I look at it. I'm going to bring players in here who will be proud to wear that (Indiana) uniform. ... That's what it's all about, do all the necessary things on and off the court. It's not hard to do that."

Johnson struggled in his first two games after the suspension, losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin, but was terrific the rest of the season. Down the stretch, he and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis formed an outstanding pick-and-roll combination. In the season's final weeks, Johnson cut down on his turnovers, boosted his assist numbers and shot better than 45% from 3-point range. In short, he morphed into the kind of run-the-show point guard Woodson was looking for when he brought the senior in as a transfer from Pittsburgh, the type that makes Woodson's preferred offense hum.

Johnson has one year of eligibility remaining and has not yet officially announced whether he will return for another season with the Hoosiers. Backup point guard Rob Phinisee's entry into the transfer portal seemed to indicate Johnson was likely to stay and the soon-to-be fifth-year senior visited an elementary school in the Bloomington area with Hoosiers teammate Anthony Leal earlier this week.

It is unclear whether Johnson's arrest will affect his status with the program going forward.

