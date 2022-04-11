Hoosiers WBB adds three transfers; 2020 Miss Basketball among them

After losing three starters – Ali Patberg, Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary – from its teams that reached back-to-back NCAA Tournament Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight the last two years, Indiana women's basketball is reloading.

With a terrific base of returning Honorable Mention All-Americans Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes around which to build, Indiana announced the addition of three players from the transfer portal this afternoon: 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish from Oregon, All-Big Ten guard Sara Scalia from Minnesota and graduate transfer Alyssa Geary from Providence.

"We are excited about adding Alyssa, Sydney and Sara to our roster," Indiana coach Teri Moren said in a statement. "They have all had success at their previous stops, but most importantly, they are fantastic young women. They are hard workers who are excited about the direction of our program. I know our fans are going to enjoy watching these three along with our returners and the four freshmen we signed in the fall. We are continuing to build our program with exceptional young women who want to do the work to compete for a Big Ten Championship and the Final Four."

Here is a little more about each of the the three.

Sydney Parrish

Parrish was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country when she signed with Oregon out of Hamilton Southeastern in the 2020 recruiting class. ESPN ranked the Fishers native the No. 8 recruit nationally and she was part of a Ducks recruiting class that was widely considered the best in the country, coming on the heels of WNBA No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu leading Oregon to the first Final Four in program history in 2019.

Parrish averaged 24.8 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 steals as a senior at Hamilton Southeastern and followed that by averaging six points in 23 games as a freshman at Oregon as the Ducks reached the Sweet 16. She moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore this season, averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and shooting 35% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-2 former McDonald's All-American has three years of eligibility left and will add much-needed shooting and play-making ability on the perimeter for the Hoosiers, but her commitment to IU may be more important for what it says about Indiana's program: it can be a home for elite recruits, especially those from within state borders. Parrish joins Patberg, who originally signed with Notre Dame, as high-level in-state recruits who started at one of the sport's power programs before Moren convinced them to join the Hoosiers. More and more, Indiana is becoming a destination for the best players the state has to offer.

Moren on Parrish: "We are very glad that Sydney is back in Indiana. We've had a long relationship dating back to her days before her decorated high school career where she was a McDonald's All-American and Indiana Miss Basketball. We want to recruit the very best players and Sydney undoubtedly fits that mold. What stands out the most about her is her competitiveness. She is tough, and she plays hard."

Sara Scalia

Like Parrish, the 5-10 Scalia also adds shooting – some of the best in the country. She is coming off a season in which she set the Minnesota record for made 3-pointers with 111 and shot 41.3% from beyond the arc, the 23rd-best mark in the country.

She played four seasons with the Golden Gophers, scoring 1,158 points and ranking in the top 10 in program history in six categories, including a program-record 88.8% free-throw percentage. After a senior season this year in which she averaged 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and two assists and helped Minnesota to the second round of the WNIT, she'll arrive in Bloomington with one year of eligibility left.

Moren on Scalia: "Sara is a phenomenal pickup for us. She is one of the very best 3-point shooters in the country. It is important for us that we find players that fit our culture and mesh with our team. I think we found a perfect fit with Sara. Along with her shooting, Sara can play both on and off the ball. We have had to game plan against Sara, and she was one of the toughest players to prepare for. She has unbelievable shooting range and the ability to get to the rim."

Alyssa Geary

The 6-4 Geary will provide frontcourt depth next to Holmes after playing four seasons for the Friars in which she started 66 of 118 games and helped Providence to the WNIT in 2019.

The Elmhurst, Illinois native averaged 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 blocks as a senior this year and will get to focus on being a rim protector with so much scoring firepower around her at Indiana. She swatted 6.2 shots per contest as a senior in high school.

Moren on Geary: "When we called, we could tell immediately that this was going to be a good fit. She is going to give us some versatility inside. She has great length, is very skilled and can knock down the perimeter shot, along with being a phenomenal passer. She also has the ability to guard multiple positions."

