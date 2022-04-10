Jackson-Davis will test NBA waters; does not rule out return

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will test the NBA waters, but will maintain his college eligibility, he announced Saturday, leaving open the possibility he will play another season for the Hoosiers.

"Hoosier Nation, these last three years at IU have been a blessing and I have cherished every moment wearing the candy strips uniform with pride,” Jackson-Davis wrote in a statement on social media.

"I would not be where I am today without so many people. I would like to thank my family and my coaches who have supported me through the years. To my teammates, I’m thankful to have bonds that go beyond the court, and big thanks to fans that packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall every week.

"I am ready to continue this journey, and after long consideration and prayer, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft while also maintaining my eligibility."

Jackson-Davis has two years of eligibility remaining. He has until June 1 to decide whether to remain in the draft or remove his name and return to college. He is projected as a second-round pick by some experts.

"No shooting and limited handles are obviously a turnoff for today's NBA, but Jackson-Davis may be skilled enough in the post to make money," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, who has the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball going No. 46 overall in his mock draft, writes. "His athleticism, touch and use of angles are outstanding."

Jackson-Davis putting his name into the draft process to get feedback is not surprising. It would have been shocking if he had not at least taken that step as he decides whether it's in his best interest to stay in college for another year or move on to the professional ranks. He has zero to lose from speaking to GMs and scouts about his draft stock and it's a little surprising he didn't do so after his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Now, the waiting game begins for Indiana. It's not an exaggeration to say the Hoosiers' success in 2022-23 could hinge largely on the decision Jackson-Davis makes. If he comes back and Indiana is able to run the type of pick-and-roll offense with Xavier Johnson (his status remains to be determined as well in the wake of his arrest for reckless driving earlier this month) it used so effectively at the end of this year for a full season, the Hoosiers could climb into the upper echelon of the Big Ten for the first time since 2016. Jackson-Davis seemed to love playing in that ball-screen-heavy system, as distinct from the back-to-the-basket game in which he had gotten the vast majority of his points during his first 2 1/2 seasons at Indiana. He and Johnson talked with Woodson in the middle of the season about utilizing screen-and-roll options more heavily in the offense and the coach listened.

That offense helped Jackson-Davis explode in the Big Ten Tournament, when he set Indiana records with 76 points and 25 rebounds and nearly carried the Hoosiers into the tournament championship game with 31 points on 15-for-21 shooting in an 80-77 semifinal loss to Iowa. His huge performances in wins over Michigan and top-seeded Illinois earlier in the tournament propelled Indiana from the wrong side of the bubble into its first NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Helping Indiana reach the Big Dance was Jackson-Davis's main goal when he decided to return to the Hoosiers for his junior season after many thought he would depart. He had just about decided to leave, but changed his mind during the course of a conversation with new coach Mike Woodson a few days after Woodson was hired in March 2021. He did not regret that choice.

"Even just what happened in the Big Ten Tournament solidified me coming back and how it was such a great decision, just the joy that that brought me and doing that with my teammates and experiencing that was just huge," Jackson-Davis said.

Jackson-Davis has said repeatedly during his career he wants to help Indiana basketball get back into the national spotlight. He certainly has set the Hoosiers on that path; if he leaves now, he will depart as the 15th-leading scorer in program history, one of only two Hoosiers to reach 1,500 career points, 750 rebounds and 150 blocks (along with Alan Henderson) and will be remembered as the biggest reason the Hoosiers broke their longest NCAA Tournament drought in a half-century. That might be enough, especially if he gets favorable feedback from NBA scouts.

If he returns, he could help the Hoosiers take another step forward, potentially into Big Ten title contention if Johnson also comes back, ensure the program maintains its momentum in Year 2 of the Woodson Era and likely finish his career among the top five scorers in Hoosiers history. He would even have one more offseason to work on the jump shot Woodson was pushing him to shoot all year. The story this year is the same as it was heading into each of the last two offseasons: if Jackson-Davis can develop a reliable 17-foot jumper or a face-up game, his draft stock would likely skyrocket.

Is that enough of a reason for the three-time All-Big Ten forward to return for a fourth year with the Hoosiers? That remains unclear and it's likely Jackson-Davis himself does not even know the answer yet.

