Former Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg drafted by Fever

Indiana guard Ali Patberg, a four-time All-Big Ten performer with the Hoosiers, became the fourth player from IU to get selected in WNBA Draft when she went in the third round, 34th overall, to the Indiana Fever tonight.

The 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball out of Columbus, who started her college career at Notre Dame, is ninth in Hoosiers history in scoring with 1,752 points and third in assists with 528. She also grabbed 512 rebounds for IU and is one of only two players in NCAA women's basketball history to be part of a college basketball program for seven years.

Patberg was an integral part of turning Indiana from a middling Big Ten team into one of the fastest-rising programs in the country, playing a key role on teams that reached the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 in the last two years.

"She's meant so much to this program," Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said of Patberg. "She's our leader, and she's our leader on the floor, she's our leader off the floor, and so she's going to be missed. But don't be surprised if at some point she ends up maybe back in Indiana somewhere working with women's basketball because she does have aspirations of wanting to coach this game.

"You never know where she might end up, but I'd love to have her as part of what we're doing inside of our program at some point in the future."

Moren might have to wait a while to get Patberg on her staff if the guard makes a career in the WNBA. She joins Jill Chapman (21st, 2002), Quacy (Barnes) Timmons (22nd, 1998) and Jori Davis (33rd, 2011) as Indiana players who have been drafted into the league.

When her Hoosiers career ended with a loss to Connecticut in the Sweet 16 this season, Patberg was visibly emotional after the game.

"I'm disappointed we lost," Patberg said. "I'm not a good loser. So this is not how I envisioned going out. But I'm just thankful that Coach Moren believed in me five years ago and gave me an opportunity to wear Hoosier on my chest. I just hope that the time I had at IU people just remember how hard I played and I was a good teammate and worked as hard as I could. I'm thankful."

This season, Patberg averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds and shot 33% from 3-point range.

