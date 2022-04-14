IU WBB adds 2023 commitment

Indiana women's basketball added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class today when 6-foot guard Lenee Beaumont chose the Hoosiers over offers from Tennessee, Purdue, Alabama and others. Beaumont, a Lisle, Illinois, native, averaged 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists as a junior this season, helping Benet Academy to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament. Benet is the alma mater of 2015 NCAA men's basketball Player of the Year Frank Kaminsky.

Beaumont is Indiana's first commitment in the 2023 class and her decision comes on the heels of the Hoosiers adding three impact transfers this weekend, including 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish, as they reload following the departures of program cornerstones Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Aleksa Gulbe after back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.

Beaumont is a three-levels scorer with terrific outside shooting ability who can also handle the ball.