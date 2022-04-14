Thompson returning to Hoosiers

One of the most important dominoes of the Indiana basketball offseason has fallen: veteran forward Race Thompson is returning for a sixth and final season with the Hoosiers, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let's run it back!" Thompson wrote in a message on social media Thursday announcing his decision.

The 6-foot-8 forward was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer last season after averaging 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting shooting 53.6% from the field, all career-highs. Thompson improved significantly as a 3-point shooter at the end of the season, shooting 40% (12 for 30) in Indiana's last 17 games after making only nine total 3-pointers in the previous 3 1/2 seasons.

The Plymouth, Minnesota, native has started 62 straight games over the last two seasons and has played 100 total games over four years after redshirting the 2017-18 campaign.

Thompson went through Senior Day festivities at Assembly Hall on March 2 and got visibly emotional multiple times during his speech to the fans who remained in the stands, calling his teammates "my brothers for life."

He also expressed gratitude for coach Mike Woodson, who re-recruited him to Indiana out of the transfer portal in the spring of 2021. Thompson had entered the portal following the dismissal of former Hoosiers coach Archie Miller.

"Coach Woodson, thank you for making me team captain and pushing me every single day," Thompson said.

The Hoosiers are still waiting on a stay-or-go decision from star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has entered the NBA Draft process, but retained his collegiate eligibility. Jackson-Davis and Thompson are close friends and roommates.

Hoosiers women add commitment

Indiana women's basketball added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when 6-foot guard Lenee Beaumont chose the Hoosiers over offers from Tennessee, Purdue, Alabama and others. Beaumont, a Lisle, Illinois native, averaged 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists as a junior this season, helping Benet Academy to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament.

Beaumont is Indiana's first commitment in the 2023 class and her decision comes on the heels of the Hoosiers adding three impact transfers this weekend, including 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish, as they reload following the departures of program cornerstones Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Aleksa Gulbe.

