TinCaps beat Cubs, 6-2, in doubleheader Game 2

TinCaps ace Robert Gasser, the No. 9 prospect in the San Diego Padres' system struggled in his first start at High-A, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks in a 2 1/3 innings on the way to an opening day loss to the Dayton Dragons.

His second start was different.

The 6-foot-1 left-hander absolutely dominated the South Bend Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday, striking out five of the first six hitters he faced and nine overall, in four innings, giving up two runs on four hits.

Gasser's performance and some aggressive baserunning early propelled the TinCaps to a 6-2 victory at Parkview Field, following a 7-2 loss in the opener, making it the second doubleheader Fort Wayne has split in the first six days of the season. Both games were seven innings, in accordance with MiLB rules on doubleheaders.

Gasser had his best stuff from the outset against the Cubs, touching 93 mph with his fastball – though it looked faster because of the funk in his delivery – dropping in a big, sweeping slider that bedeviled hitters swinging from both sides of the plate, adding a curveball at 80 mph and locating all three pitches for the most part. He retired the first six hitters he faced, gave up a leadoff double off the wall to start the third and struck out two of the next three hitters to leave a runner stranded on third.

The TinCaps supported their starter with a strong first inning and got some help from the South Bend defense. Corey Rosier got the inning started with a walk and then stole second. Robert Hassell III followed with a fairly routine ground ball to short that he beat out for a hit. It was his third infield hit of the doubleheader and the second that seemed like a routine out off the bat. Hassell then stole second and when the throw went into center, Rosier trotted home with the game's first run.

That might have been all the TinCaps got in the inning, but with two outs and Hassell on third, Jarryd Dale ripped a line drive to center field. Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario took a step in and then realized, too late, the ball was over his head. It bounced all the way to the wall and Dale ended up on third with an RBI triple, putting Fort Wayne in front 2-0. The Parkview Field fans booed lightly when Dale was held at third rather than trying for an inside-the-park home run.

Rosier and Hassell sparked a rally again in the third. Rosier again got it started with a walk and then Hassell chopped a slow roller to the right side. His speed down the line put pressure on the South Bend defense and the ball skipped past pitcher Chris Clarke, who couldn't handle it, giving the 2020 No. 8 overall pick yet another infield hit, his fourth of the night.

Hassell went 2 for 4 in the game, had four hits in the doubleheader and is hitting .478 this season.

Rosier reached base four times with three walks and a single.

The TinCaps extended their lead when Joshua Mears ripped a double down the third-base line, scoring Rosier from second. A wild pitch brought Hassell in and Dale followed with a ringing double into the right-center gap, pushing the advantage to 5-0.

Dale had three extra-base hits in the doubleheader. He has five extra-base knocks in the last five games after slugging just .382 at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season.

Gasser finally ran into some trouble in the fourth when the first two hitters reached on a botched pop-up that fell because no one took charge and an infield single. Canario ruined Gasser's shutout with a ringing double into the left-center gap, but the young lefty bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to escape without any further damage. He was talking angrily at himself as he walked off the field, but he gave up only one hard-hit ball in four innings.

Most of the drama in the later innings came courtesy of Fort Wayne reliever Felix Minjarez, who entered the game in the fifth in relief of Gasser. The right-hander struck out all five hitters he faced in his first appearance of the season against Dayton and proceeded to strike out the side in order in the fifth. He then whiffed the first batter in the sixth, giving him nine straight punchouts to open his season. The streak ended there, as he walked the next man up on a 3-2 count. The full-count pitch was a fastball that was right on the outside corner and could have gone either way.

Minjarez bounced back from that disappointment by retiring the side and adding another strikeout for good measure. In 3 2/3 innings this season, he's given up no runs and no hits while fanning 10.

Another TinCap right-handed reliever, Alek Jacob, pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to secure the victory, pushing him to 23 2/3 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run to start his pro career.

Fort Wayne pitching struck out 17 hitters and walked only two.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Friday in the fourth matchup of the six-game series, a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Parkview Field. The TinCaps will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-0, 7.71 ERA) to the mound. Bergert gave up two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out four in his first start of the season Saturday at Dayton. The Cubs will counter with 21-year-old lefty DJ Herz (0-0, 0.00), who struck out five in three scoreless innings in his first outing of the season. He possesses one of the best changeups in the minor leagues and also touches 96 mph with his fastball.

