Race Thompson's return partially settles IU's roster situation

Indiana forward Race Thompson made one of the biggest decisions of the Hoosiers' offseason this week when he announced he would return for a sixth and final season at IU, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after the 6-foot-8 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten forward announced his decision, Indiana released a statement from Thompson:

"I trust Coach (Mike) Woodson and his plan for me to develop into the best player I can be to take my game to another level.”

If Thompson's fifth-year season was any indication, he's putting his trust in the right place. In Woodson's first season, Thompson's scoring average rose from 9.1 points to 11.1, his rebounding average went from 6.2 to 7.5 (seventh in the Big Ten) and his shooting percentage went from 51.5% to 53.6% all despite playing essentially the same minutes and occupying essentially the same role as he did a season earlier.

Maybe most importantly for Thompson's development, he finally became a 3-point threat after spending 3 1/2 seasons as non-factor from beyond the arc. He only made six 3-pointers in his first three seasons with the Hoosiers and went 3 for 25 (12%) in Indiana's first 18 games this season. In IU's final 17 games, however, Thompson went 12 for 30 (40%) from long range and by the end of the season defenses had to respect his ability to shoot from the outside. Much was made of the way the pick-and-roll offense between Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis turned Indiana into a far more efficient team at the end of the season and Johnson deserves significant credit for developing into a true point guard who could make the right decision in those situations. But almost as important was opponents' sudden need to account for Thompson on the perimeter. No longer could the other team's power forward hang out in the paint and wait for Jackson-Davis to roll to the rim while the center hedged on Johnson at the top of the key; now, that forward had to at least float near Thompson on the outside, opening up space for Jackson-Davis and Johnson to operate.

Thompson obviously deserves the lion's share of credit for continuing to work at his 3-point shooting ability, but it was Woodson who came in and made turning the paint-bound forward into an outside threat a priority. As far back as Big Ten Media Days in October, Thompson was saying Woodson would make him watch film over and over until it sunk in the coach wanted him to shoot the ball in certain situations.

"Coach Woodson is pushing me to do this," Thompson said. "I feel comfortable doing it. It's just playing basketball. ... Coach Woodson trusts me. He trusts you to make a play."

For Woodson, he sees such encouragement as part of his job. It's his responsibility, he says, to push players beyond what they might even envision for themselves.

"Some of the (assistant) coaches said, 'He can't handle the ball that well, you probably don't want him handling it,'" Woodson said of Thompson before the season. "They said he can't shoot out on the floor. You probably don't want him shooting from there. I squashed all of that. I don't believe that. As a coach, I feel I can take a player, like Race, who everybody says can't make 3s, can't bring the ball up the floor and make plays.

"It's my job ... to get him to do that. That's what we do as coaches."

Thompson had the confidence to shoot 3s at a higher rate during the first half of the season, thanks in large part to Woodson, but it took until the second half for him to actually find the range to knock them down. Now that he has both, his impact could climb another level in his final season with the Hoosiers.

Of course, Thompson is more than a shooter. For most of his career, he has been the guy who has done a lot of the dirty work for Indiana; he's grabbed tough rebounds in traffic, blocked shots, gotten most of his points on putbacks or interior passes from Jackson-Davis and made more than his share of nifty passes for Jackson-Davis for assists, as well. If he has a flaw it's in rotations, where he is sometimes late in closing out on shooters because he is not an elite athlete, but all of the plusses in his game far outweigh that drawback.

Thompson's decision to return and put his faith in Woodson is a big positive for the Hoosiers in a vacuum, but it might be even better in the context of this offseason. Thompson's return makes it seem more likely that Jackson-Davis, who has put his name in the NBA Draft process but has retained his collegiate eligibility, will return for another season, as well. Thompson and Jackson-Davis are close friends and it seems somewhat unlikely (though not impossible!) Thompson would come back if Jackson-Davis were not at least leaning toward doing the same. Getting both forwards back along with Johnson (whose status is also up in the air following an arrest earlier this month for reckless driving in Bloomington) would likely make the Hoosiers a preseason top 25 team.

Thompson's return does mean the Hoosiers have one fewer roster spot to burn in the transfer portal or on an incoming freshman. The forward coming back makes it less likely Indiana will be able to secure a commitment from five-star forward Malik Reneau, a high school teammate of incoming Hoosiers freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, because there would theoretically be fewer minutes for Reneau this season. Still, Reneau scheduled an official visit to Bloomington after Thompson announced his decision, so maybe that door isn't entirely closed yet.

The more concerning possibility is forward Jordan Geronimo entering the transfer portal. Geronimo, a soon-to-be junior who has been behind Thompson for two years, was one of the breakout stars of Indiana's run to the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 and would be in line to start next season if either Thompson or Jackson-Davis does not return. If both come back, he might decide it's time to be starter somewhere else, which would be a significant blow to Indiana's future because he had the look of a star in huge performances against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament and Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four. He's probably too good to keep on the bench any longer, though the Hoosiers could also try him at small forward in super-big lineups next to Thompson and Jackson-Davis if the veteran forwards are both back.

Thompson's decision is one of the largest remaining dominoes to fall for Indiana this offseason and the Hoosiers are now mostly in a holding pattern until the status of Jackson-Davis and Johnson is settled.

