Five-star 2022 forward Malik Reneau commits to Hoosiers

Indiana added a huge commitment to its 2022 recruiting class this afternoon when five-star forward Malik Reneau chose the Hoosiers over a list of candidates that included Virginia, Maryland and Georgia.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Reneau is the No. 28 recruit in the 2022 class and the fourth-ranked power forward. He was originally committed to Florida, but de-committed when Gators coach Mike White left to take the vacant head coaching spot at Georgia after former Hoosiers coach Tom Crean was let go there.

Reneau was a high school teammate of now-fellow Hoosiers 2022 five-star commitment Jalen Hood-Schifino, one of the best point guard recruits in the country. Both played for Montverde Academy in Florida.

With Reneau's commitment, the Hoosiers have four incoming freshmen: Reneau, Hood-Schifino, forward Kaleb Banks and Indianapolis native guard CJ Gunn. That class ranks No. 5 in the country, per 247sports.com.

Reneau took a visit to Bloomington this weekend. Here is what 247sports.com recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins had to say about the incoming freshman:

"Reneau is a southpaw four-man with a solid build, great hands, and an equally impressive feel for the game. He is a team-oriented player who complements those around him with his activity on the glass, inside scoring, and passing from the high to low posts. He is a decent vertical athlete who can make the occasional 'wow' play but for the most part Reneau is all business and fundamentals on the hardwood. With his great basketball IQ and ability to do whatever is needed for his team, Reneau tracks well as a high-major all-purpose asset."

More to come ...

dsinn@jg.net