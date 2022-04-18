Reneau is next step forward for IU basketball

For the first time since 247sports.com began ranking individual recruits in 2003, two players in the top 30 (the group the site categorizes as five-star recruits) of a single class are committed to play for Indiana.

Indiana's 2022 class features five-star point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, the No. 21 recruit in the country and, as of today, 6-foot-8 power forward Malik Reneau, the 28th-ranked recruit in the country. Reneau committed to play for the Hoosiers this afternoon after visiting Bloomington over the weekend. He was reportedly set to visit Virginia and Maryland, as well, but was so convinced by the Hoosiers' pitch that he eschewed those options and committed right away. He and Hood-Schifino are high school teammates at Montverde Academy in Florida and will team up for the Hoosiers starting in the fall, but Reneau said his relationship with Hood-Schifino was not the deciding factor in his choosing IU.

"Jalen Hood-Schifino, he’s great and I’ve been building a relationship with him for two years and it’s just been positive vibes with him," Reneau told the Daily Hoosier. "He’s a great guy, but he wasn’t really even as much of a factor on my visit, I give it all to the coaching staff and how they presented the visit this weekend."

Reneau's player hosts during the visit were reportedly Race Thompson, Trey Galloway and Xavier Johnson. The latter is potentially significant because Johnson has not yet announced officially whether he will return to the Hoosiers for his final season of eligibility and this is just one more sign he will. It is also potentially significant that although Johnson is dealing with legal issues stemming from a reckless driving arrest earlier this month, he is not enough in coach Mike Woodson's doghouse to prevent him from being involved in recruiting visits.

Some credit for Reneau's decision also must go to assistant coach Kenya Hunter, who was promoted to one of two associate head coaching spots this offseason following the departure of Dane Fife. Hunter got a big raise with that promotion and deserves every penny of it for his recruiting work alone. He was the lead recruiter on Hood-Schifino and now Reneau and seems to have a knack for getting high-level recruits in the door. Hoosiers assistant coach Brian Walsh said earlier this offseason that Indiana's recruiting strategy is for the assistants to convince recruits to come to campus for visits and then let Woodson act as the closer. It's a strategy that appears to be working as Indiana has landed three five-star recruits (Hood-Schifino, Reneau and Tamar Bates) in Woodson's first 12 1/2 months at the helm and the coach also convinced Hoosiers star Trayce Jackson-Davis to return for his junior year in April 2021 during one film session, as Jackson-Davis tells it.

Reneau pronounced himself impressed by his own film session and discussion with Woodson.

"He’s just a great guy," the newly-committed forward told Inside the Hall. "He does a lot for his team, does a lot of bonding with the team. That’s good for chemistry. With Coach Woodson, we just had a real talk and it was a no-brainer. He is going to put me in the best position for my career. I believe that."

When Woodson was hired in late March 2021, the knock on the decision from some national media was the potential difficulty a lifetime NBA coach would have adjusting to the college game, where recruiting is king. Woodson scoffed at the assumption he'd struggle in recruiting in his introductory press conference.

"It won't be my first time recruiting," Woodson said. "We recruit all the time in the NBA. The one year I coached the Atlanta Hawks when I was given that job (2004-05), I had the youngest team in the history of the game and they were all recruits from the college game where you had to go out and do background checks, medical checks, all kind of things in terms of bringing a player in that you think that can help build your program.

"Yeah, I've been far removed from it, but I honestly believe I can go in a kid's home and be able to relate because of what I've gone through in my career. And I have a story to tell, I do. If that kid is willing to listen and he buys into my story, I think I can get him to come to Indiana University."

Reneau's commitment and his praise for Woodson are only the latest indication the coach was right. As it stands now, Indiana has more five-star recruits committed in the 2022 class than the rest of the Big Ten combined (Skyy Clark, another Montverde guard who is the No. 27 recruit in the country, is committed to Illinois). That is as much a problem for the rest of the conference as it is a point in favor of the Hoosiers, but it underscores the extent to which Woodson has changed the narrative on his recruiting abilities in barely a year at the helm. Again, Hunter and fellow assistant coach Yasir Rosemond deserve some credit, as well, but there is clearly something about Woodson's pitch that players are buying.

Indiana's 2022 class now ranks No. 5 in the country, the best mark for the Hoosiers since 2013's group – headlined by future NBA forwards Noah Vonleh and Troy Williams – came in at No. 4. The next step for Woodson is to ensure recruiting rankings translate to success on the court; the tenures of Tom Crean and Archie Miller were derailed in large part because highly-touted recruiting classes did not pan out in the way the Hoosiers hoped. For Crean, the 2012 and 2013 classes produced only one true star (Yogi Ferrell) and two very good players (Vonleh and Williams) out of a group that included seven top 100 recruits (Ferrell, Vonleh, Williams, Jeremy Hollowell, Hanner Mosquera-Perea, Stanford Robinson and Luke Fischer) and five in the top 53. Miller's 2018 class was No. 10 in the country, but Romeo Langford played hurt for a portion of his only season on campus, Jerome Hunter's leg injury prevented him (at least in part) from becoming the star the team envisioned and Rob Phinisee battled injuries and confidence issues for most of his IU career. Sometimes when highly-ranked classes don't pan out, it's difficult to regain the momentum that brought them to campus in the first place.

As for the immediate future, it won't be completely clear how Reneau fits into the Indiana roster until Jackson-Davis decides whether he will return to Bloomington for another season. He is in the midst of the NBA Draft process and has until June 1 make his final choice on entering the professional ranks. If he does come back, Reneau might be a bench piece, backing up Thompson and spending the season as sixth-year senior's understudy. If Jackson-Davis is gone, Reneau and Thompson might start together. Neither is really big enough to play center, but between them they should be able to handle the rebounding duties relatively well and Indiana can use Jordan Geronimo as a rim-protector and post defender when it faces a player such as Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, whom Geronimo bothered significantly in the Big Ten Tournament. The combination of Reneau's commitment and Thompson's decision to return for another year creates a somewhat crowded frontcourt and Geronimo is not a sure thing to stick around. As I wrote when Thompson came back, Geronimo is likely too good to come off the bench for much longer and Indiana will have to convince him he's going to see more playing time next year or he might well look elsewhere. He had the look a future of All-Big Ten player during the NCAA Tournament, when he gave Wyoming fits, so losing the springy 6-foot-6 junior with three years of eligibility left would be a blow.

As it stands now, Indiana has the maximum 13 players on scholarship next season, including Reneau. The Hoosiers are still courting 6-5 guard Dexter Dennis (in the transfer portal from Wichita State after winning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors this season) and 6-3 guard Sean McNeil (in the transfer portal from West Virginia after averaging 12.2 points each of the last two seasons) and if they sign either of them (both is unlikely), they would have to make room on the roster. If Jackson-Davis (or Johnson or Geronimo) leaves, the problem will take care of itself, but there could be a logjam otherwise.

