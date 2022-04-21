Ali Patberg waived by Fever

The Indiana Fever waived former Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg less than two weeks after picking the 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball in the third round of the WNBA Draft.

Patberg, a four-time All-Big Ten selection with the Hoosiers, was the fourth player from IU and first since 2011 to get drafted into the league.

The Columbus, Indiana, native is ninth in Hoosiers history in scoring with 1,752 points and third in assists with 528. She also grabbed 512 rebounds for IU and is one of only two players in NCAA women's basketball history to be part of a college basketball program for seven years.

Patberg was an integral part of turning Indiana from a middling Big Ten team into one of the fastest-rising programs in the country, playing a key role on teams that reached the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 in the last two years.

"She's meant so much to this program," Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said. "She's our leader, and she's our leader on the floor, she's our leader off the floor, and so she's going to be missed. But don't be surprised if at some point she ends up maybe back in Indiana somewhere working with women's basketball because she does have aspirations of wanting to coach this game.

"You never know where she might end up, but I'd love to have her as part of what we're doing inside of our program at some point in the future."

