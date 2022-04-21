Phinisee transfers to Cincinnati

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee will play his final season of eligibility at Cincinnati, he announced.

Phinisee, a Lafayette native, played four seasons for the Hoosiers, averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 assists in 111 career games with 69 starts. He joins a team that went 18-15 last season in its first year under coach Wes Miller.

The 6-foot-1 point guard was at the center of an indelible moment in recent Indiana history when he made a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to beat then-No. 4 Purdue at Assembly Hall in January, snapping a nine-game Boilermakers win streak in the series and precipitating a court-storming.

Phinisee seemed likely to stay with the Hoosiers after he declined to go through a Senior Day ceremony after IU's final home game of the season, but he might have been buried on the point guard depth chart next season behind incoming freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, a five-star recruit, and returning starter Xavier Johnson, who is looking more and more likely to play for the Hoosiers again next season, though he has made no official announcement.

"Hoosier nation, I’d like to thank you all for your continued support through all the ups and down these past 4 years," Phinisee wrote in a social media message when he entered the transfer portal in late March. "Through it all you have stuck with me and supported me to continue my journey. ... I’d like to thank all my former teammates, coaches and managers for developing me and making my time enjoyable at Indiana. #ForeverAHoosier."

