Michael Durr transfers to Central Florida

Former Indiana center Michael Durr announced he will transfer to Central Florida after playing this year for the Hoosiers. He has one season of eligibility remaining; he started his career with three years at South Florida.

The 7-foot center was brought into IU from the transfer portal to fill the gap left by departing center Joey Brunk, who transferred to Ohio State. The Hoosiers envisioned Durr playing center next to Trayce Jackson-Davis at power forward, but he was never able to crack the starting lineup and ended up playing exclusively as a backup while Jackson-Davis started in the middle.

Durr's highlight as a Hoosier came in the Jan. 20 win over then-No. 4 Purdue when, with Jackson-Davis in foul trouble most of the night, he played a season-high 24 minutes, notched two steals and two blocks to go along with four points and helped limit Boilermaker centers Trevion Williams and Zach Edey to a season-low 14 combined points as IU snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Boilers.

Durr averaged 1.5 points and one rebound in 7.1 minutes per contest this season and shot 38% from the field. He entered the transfer portal March 25.