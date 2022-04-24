Jordan Geronimo staying at Indiana

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo is staying with the Hoosiers, he announced this afternoon. The junior-to-be has three years of eligibility remaining after occupying a spot near the end of the rotation in his first two years at IU.

Geronimo was likely not going to get selected in the NBA Draft if he had moved on to the professional ranks. The recent addition of five-star incoming freshman forward Malik Reneau and the return of All-Big Ten forward Race Thompson for a sixth season made some wonder whether Geronimo might opt for the transfer portal, but he put that speculation to rest with his announcement.

The former four-star recruit out of Newark, New Jersey averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per contest this year. He shot 52% from the field and 31% from 3-point range.

Geronimo had the best game of his college career to date when he poured in a career-high 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked a shot in just 19 minutes in Indiana's win over Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four. In that game, Geronimo put the whole of his versatile skillset on display: he threw down three put-back dunks, ran the baseline for a pair of layups, spun to the rim for another layup and nailed a corner 3. He also played solid perimeter defense against 6-foot-7 Cowboys point guard Hunter Maldonado, playing a significant role in Maldonado committing 10 turnovers against five assists.

"He's a freak, that's what we call him, freak of nature," Hoosiers star Trayce Jackson-Davis said after Geronimo dunked Wyoming to death. "Sometimes even in the huddle he'll do something and I'll look at him and say, 'You're a freak.' Because some of the things he does is just out of this world. He's blessed with God-given athleticism and talent. And you get to see it on display, and I think that's really cool."

Geronimo followed that breakout performance with nine points and six rebounds in a season-high 21 minutes in a loss to St. Mary's in the Round of 64. He also played a key role in getting Indiana to the NCAA Tournament, defending All-American Michigan center Hunter Dickinson in a must-win game in the Big Ten Tournament. Dickinson had killed the Hoosiers when Jackson-Davis guarded him, but Geronimo helped hold him without a basket for the final 15:26 as the Hoosiers roared back from a 17-point deficit to win.

The hyper-athletic Geronimo had the look of a future All-Big Ten player at the end of this season, but it remains to be seen how he will be used next year. The Hoosiers look strong in the frontcourt with Thompson and Reneau and that's without factoring in the possibility Jackson-Davis could return for another season. If he does, there will likely be few minutes at power forward to go around. That would mean Geronimo would have to play on the wing, which isn't the most outlandish proposition – many were clamoring for him to start at small forward over the struggling Miller Kopp by the end of the year. Coach Mike Woodson never pulled the trigger on that move, preferring to have Geronimo as a jack-of-all-trades coming off the bench. It's also up in the air whether the long-armed 6-foot-6 Geronimo can stay in front of quicker small forwards on a regular basis. Kopp has given no indication he won't be back next season, so the question remains: how does Indiana find enough minutes to keep Geronimo happy? He's probably too good to come off the bench exclusively anymore. The situation could resolve itself if Jackson-Davis departs for the NBA and/or Geronimo is clearly a superior option compared to the highly-touted Reneau, but neither is a given at this juncture. Geronimo deciding to come back without testing the transfer portal is a sign he trusts Woodson to figure it out.

PS: Don't even ask me what happens if 6-5 Wichita State wing Dexter Dennis decides to transfer to Indiana. I have no idea.

