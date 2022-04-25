Parker Stewart transfers to UT-Martin

Former Indiana guard Parker Stewart will transfer to Tennessee-Martin, he announced on social media. Stewart announced in late March he would not return to Indiana after one season with the Hoosiers, but at that time he was unsure whether he would try to get a professional basketball career started or enter the transfer portal.

Stewart previously played for UT-Martin in 2019-20, averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He played there for his father, Anthony Stewart, after transferring from Pittsburgh, where he also played one year. Anthony Stewart died at age 50 in November 2020 and the younger Stewart transferred to Indiana, sitting out the rest of the 2020-21 season after arriving on campus.

"One thing I’ve learned in life is to never take time around the people you love for granted," Stewart wrote in a tweet announcing his decision to return to UT-Martin. "I will be using my additional year of eligibility and will be returning HOME, to UTM for my final season. Long Live 45…my goal is to complete your mission. Mama I’m back."

Stewart's father wore No. 45 when he played college basketball at Mount Union.

Parker Stewart played one season for the Hoosiers, starting 31 of 34 games and averaging 6.2 points while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-5 guard had one nearly-iconic moment when he drained a tying 3-pointer with seconds left in a must-win game against Rutgers on Senior Day, only to see Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. hit a buzzer-beating 3 on the other end to send the Hoosiers to what looked at that time like a season-defining loss.

Stewart made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 20 points in a 112-110 double-overtime loss to Syracuse in November.

UT-Martin went 8-22 last season and finished ninth in the Ohio Valley Conference. In Stewart's one season with the team, the Skyhawks had a 9-20 record.

dsinn@jg.net