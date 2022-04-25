Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. calls out IU fans

Indiana basketball recently extended a scholarship offer to a four-star Class of 2024 combo guard Dylan Harper, the No. 37 player in the class, according to 247sports.com. Harper is the son of former NBA player Ron Harper and brother of former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr., an Honorable Mention All-American last season who is now going through the NBA Draft process.

Ron Harper Jr. added his name to the list of Assembly Hall villains this season when he drained a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in a must-win contest for the Hoosiers on Senior Day in Bloomington and then ostentatiously celebrated as Indiana called a timeout. When his brother sent a tweet announcing his offer from the Hoosiers, Ron Harper Jr. replied with a gif of that celebration.

When an Indiana fan on Twitter complained about the celebration in question, Harper responded:

"The Hoosier crowd was very disrespectful to me and many other Big Ten players this year as well… it’s a two way street my friend you respect me i respect you. But once you cross that line all is fair game"

Harper is not the first player in recent years to characterize fans at Assembly Hall as over-the-top obnoxious. In 2019, then-Purdue center Matt Haarms was subjected to a "F--- you, Haarms" chant when the Boilermakers played in Bloomington. Like Harper, he got the last laugh with a tip-in in the final seconds to give the Boilers a 48-46 victory, but he was not happy about the chant after the game.

"They were all over me, it was bad," the 7-foot-3 Haarms said. "It’s always bad. It’s bad at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Maryland, at Iowa, but not like this."

The chants directed at Haarms were bad enough that then-Hoosiers athletic director Fred Glass issued an apology on behalf of his fans, along with an admonition to be better in the future.

"The profane chants directed at a specific Purdue player were not part of your positive contributions," Glass wrote in his statement. "They were embarrassing and unacceptable and reflected poorly on you and Indiana University. Knock off the profane chants, and please help those around you do the same. You and Indiana University are better than that."

Of course, that statement did not change things. There were such chants directed at players and teams throughout the season this year. If Harper's tweet is to be believed, Assembly Hall is known pretty widely in the Big Ten as a nasty place to play. This is in contrast to the crowds at Mackey Arena, which is consistently characterized as among the toughest places in the conference to perform. The crowds there rarely lapse into profanity, but rather roar from start to finish, creating one of the loudest and most disorienting environments in the country.

Assembly Hall had a similar atmosphere as recently as a decade ago, but it has lost it in recent years. Only consistent success will be able to bring it back. Until, the Hoosiers will be stuck with simple profanity, the ultimate refuge of an uncreative crowd.

